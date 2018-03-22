CNET
Reviews
Best Products
Appliances
Audio
Cameras
Cars
Desktops
Drones
Headphones
Laptops
Monitors
Networking
Phones
Printers
Smart Home
Software
Tablets
TVs
VPNs
Wearables & VR
Web Hosting
News
Apple
Computers
Culture
Google
Internet
Microsoft
Mobile
Sci-Tech
Security
Tech Industry
Special Features
CNET @ Work
Photo Galleries
Subscribe
Newsletters
Magazine
Video
Apple Byte
CNET Top 5
How To
Googlicious
Smart Home
Tech Today
News
Special Features
3:59
CNET Podcasts
Laptops
Phones
Tablets
TVs
How To
Appliances
Computers
Gaming
Home Entertainment
Internet
Mobile Apps
Phones
Photography
Security
Smart Home
Tablets
Wearable Tech
Forums
Speed Test
Smart Home
Best smart home devices
How To
News
Tour our smart apartment
Tour our smart house
Product Compatibility
Amazon Alexa
Apple HomeKit
Belkin WeMo
Google Home
Lutron
Nest
Philips Hue
Samsung SmartThings
Wink
Cars
Best Cars
News
Reviews
Recalls
Pictures
AutoComplete
Carfection
Cooley On Cars
Concept Cars
Electric Cars
The Best
Affordable Cars
Crossovers
Electric Cars
Family Cars
Hybrids
Luxury Cars
Sedans
SUVs
Deals
The Cheapskate
Best Tech Under $50
Best VPN Services
Best Web Hosting
Best Password Managers
By Category
All Deals
Audio
Cameras
Desktops
Hard Drives
Laptops
Monitors
Phones
Printers
Software
Tablets
TVs
Download
Join / Sign In
My Profile
Australia
China
France
Germany
Japan
Korea
Middle East
United Kingdom
US Editions
English
Español
My Profile
Forums
Sign Out
Your video, "Top 5 new features we want in the next iPad "
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...
CNET
Top 5
Top 5 new features we want in the next iPad
Apple is rumored to be revving the iPad line soon. Here are the changes that could make them worthwhile.
3:03
/
March 22, 2018
Transcript
Transcription not available for Top 5 new features we want in the next iPad.
Coming up next
Top 5 spring-cleaning tech tips
Apple, update these products! (CNET Top 5)
Top 5 cheap wireless headphones
Top 5 reasons to buy the Samsung Galaxy S9
Top 5 reasons not to buy the Samsung Galaxy S9
Apple, fix these HomePod issues ASAP (CNET Top 5)
The best (and worst) things about Marvel's 'Black Panther' (CNET...
Top 5 most-anticipated geek movies of 2018
Top 5 most breakable phones
Top 5 best things about 'Black Lightning'
Latest
Tablets videos
Huawei MediaPad M5 tablets are for binge-watching fiends
1:19
February 25, 2018
Great screens, big speakers
Play video
Tablet buying guide
2:23
February 15, 2018
Here's what to look for when buying a tablet.
Play video
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 tablet now packs bigger screen, better keyboard
1:00
January 8, 2018
Featuring a slick, new black on black design, the tablet unveiled at CES 2018 could be big competition for the Microsoft Surface.
Play video
Eve V has the chops to battle the Microsoft Surface Pro
1:03
December 19, 2017
Designed by a committee, the 2-in-1 hybrid PC proves that lots of minds can think alike to make a great product.
Play video
How to use an iPad in the kitchen
1:27
December 8, 2017
Apple's iPad -- or any tablet, for that matter -- can be a very handy kitchen assistant. Here's how to get the most out of it, and...
Play video
A laptop with 20 hours of battery life? Hell, yes!
1:40
December 5, 2017
These two hybrids might make you leave your charger at home.
Play video
Lenovo Tab 4 is a small, affordable tablet with great battery life
1:28
November 5, 2017
The 8-inch tablet also comes in a 10-inch model with long battery life.
Play video
Asus ZenPad Z8s is a small tablet with cell service and great battery life
1:13
October 21, 2017
The 8-inch LTE tablet is a Verizon exclusive.
Play video