Top 5 gadgets for college students

CNET Top 5
Top 5 gadgets for college studentsIf you're going to school, you need this stuff. Seriously.
Transcript
These are the top five products for college students. Maybe you're heading to the university or maybe someone you know is. Beyond showers use, what else should you buy before heading back to school? Well, that's what we're here for. At number five, the ultimate ears megablast. It's always good to have a portable bluetooth speaker The UE Megablast boasts great-sounding audio. It also has Amazon's voice assistant built in, if you connect the mega blast using WiFi. Maybe you wanna drag this to the beach or the shower, the UE Megablast is fully waterproof, it can be immersed in liquid up to one meter for up to 30 minutes. [MUSIC] Now at number four, the Roku Streaming Stick Plus. You might want to watch something like Netflix on a bigger screen than a laptop or a phone. The Roku streaming stick costs a ridiculously cheap $54, and you get tons of streaming app options, 4K and HDR video output. And even though it's really inexpensive, the Stick Plus is really responsive. It also offers private listening if you use the Roku mobile app. That means, you can connect a pair of headphone to your phone while running the Roku app. You'll be able to hear what you're playing on your Roku without disturbing others. [SOUND] Now it's time for number three, the Nintendo Switch, the Switch is hard to beat. Because you can play games on a television or decide to take your games with you wherever you go since it's both a console and a portable. You won't find Super Mario Odyssey, Kirby Star Allies, or the upcoming Super Smash Bros. Ultimate on the Playstation or Xbox. The Switch might not be as powerful, when compared to Sony and Microsoft's consoles. But Nintendo's hook has always been great gameplay, with excellent first-party titles. The Switch comes through in those departments. [MUSIC] Coming in at number 2 is the Jabra Active Elite 65T. Yep, these are truly wireless headphones and they sound better than Apple's air pots. The Active Elite 65T headphones can go for about five hours before needing to be recharged. It's carrying case can give these job headphones. Another two charges. The Active Elite 65t headphones are noise isolating, but the companion app can let you turn on a feature called hear through that will let sound leak in if you need to be aware of your surroundings. Did I mention these are fully sweat resistant? Yup. And number one is the Lenovo Yoga 920. You are going to spend a lot of time with your computer during college So it might as well be really good. The Yoga 920 runs Windows 10, so it can support older legacy programs and you're not locked down to the Windows Store for apps. Right now, it starts around 1,000 bucks. Also, since it's a Yoga, it can act like a tablet. And that tent mode is pretty helpful for trips if you decide to visit the folks. Now just be aware that if you were interested in Macs, we're holding off on MacBooks for now. Since there are rumoured updates coming. [SOUND] Big thanks to John Falcon for his help. If you're wondering why there are no phones in this list, it's a really weird time. There is a new note with a new iPhone and pixel expected, then there are rumours of the S10 showing up early in 2019, so for right now, we're gonna hold off on our phone recommendation. What other tech do you think would be great for students? Let us know. I'm Iyaz Akhtar and I'll see you online.