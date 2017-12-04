HolidayBuyer's Guide
Top 5 future Apple products (if we're lucky)

We went through a bunch of Apple's patents to see what the company is working on. Foldable iPhones? A see-through iPad? Those gadgets and more!
These are the top five future Apple products, possibly. We're gonna take a look into the future by way of patent filings. Apple does a lot of work trying to come up with new tech, so it protects itself by getting patents. The fun thing is, patent filings are publically available. They even have diagrams. So I dug through the last year or so, to see what could be next from Apple. Let's get to it. At number 5 is a power watch band. Officially it's called Dynamic fit adjustment for wearable electronic devices. The patent covers a wearable that you can interact with, think like an Apple Watch. That includes a tensioner that would loosen or tighten the strap. It's kinda like the power laces from Back to the Future 2. Yeah, Apple was granted this patent in October of this year. At number 4 are the Apple Glasses. The images depect a pair of clunkly glasses that allow you to slide in what looks like an iPhone. In some ways, if this something Apple really wants to do, it would explain why on earth Apple is obsessed with making the iPhone thinner, and thinner, and thinner, because the end goal is to wear it on your face. And if we're wonding why the designs are relatively ugly, figures in patents are usually simplified to illustrate how it works. It's not for marketing. Number three is a foldable iPhone. This patent shows off a device that can be tented like a yoga laptop. Here. The display is actually bent around the hinge. This would allow two people to view the device at the same time. This patent also covers a variety of devices, including a tablet, a laptop, a watch, headphones, and more. Another patent held by Apple shows a really bendy iPhone. It looks like a squished mattress. And number two is a windowed iPhone. This one's kind of strange. Apple has a few patents filed on electronic devices having displays with openings. This figure figure 18 shows a device that would have a transparent window that may be formed from openings in the display. The thing is, that opening still has pixels from the display. The filing says the display pixels in the window region may be used in forming a heads-up display. This patent covers a wide array of devices including tablets, computer monitors, and phones. And then number is some kind of scroll this patent is entitled electronic devices with retractable displays. It covers a device with two housings that can be pulled apart to support a flexible display. Speakers, mics, cameras, and other components would live in the housing. Magnets would keep the two housings together when not in use. That just sounds incredibly cool. Now remember, a patent is not a guarantee we will see these technologies in one or more products. But it's also fun to try and figure out what's next. Who knows, maybe Apple will have one device that combines all the patents we've covered. That'd be some kind of scroll with a flexible display that you can wear on your face and see through that automatically adjusts to the size of your head. That's just crazy. For more top fives check out top5.cnet.com. I'm Iyaz Akhtar and I'll see you online. [MUSIC]

