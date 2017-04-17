Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
Top 5 Disney attractions that should be movies"Jungle Cruise" will become a movie, so what other rides should get the film treatment? We asked CNET's resident Disney expert, Bridget Carey, to weigh in.
Transcript
These are the top five Disney attractions that should be made into movies. By now you've probably heard that the jungle cruise ride in Disney parks will be made into a movie starring Dwayne, The Rock, Johnson. So we got to thinking, what other rides or attractions should be made into movies. To answer this question we asked CNET's resident Disney expert, Bridget Carey, for her help. Let's do this. And number 5, dinosaur. This one is odd because the ride has the name of a Disney movie already but has nearly nothing to do with that movie. Dinosaur's original name was Countdown to Extinction. The story of the ride is people taking time rovers back to the past. And then getting hijacked into arriving to a time very close to when that meteor showed up to wipe out the most dominate life forms on earth. Sounds like a movie waiting to happen. And number four Journey into Imagination with Figment. Did you know there's a comic book series about this already? It features a dreamfinder in a steam punk kinda story. And covers the origin of the purple dragon know as Figment. The movie could borrow from the comic books and would be a period piece Set in the early 1900s. And who wouldn't wanna see a purple CGI dragon. And just look at that dream finder, you can journey into my imagination any time. And number 3 expedition Everest. The story of this ride, there's a Yeti hiding in mount Everest Of course, explorers tread on his domain. This could be an awesome horror movie or thriller, with people being picked off one by one by the yeti. Is that too dark for a Disney movie? What if the big twist was that the yeti was secretly a fun-loving dancing disco yeti? What if we didn't get into that? Moving on. At number two, Space Mountain. Why should this be a movie when it essentially has no story? The name, it's instantly recognizable, and could be about pretty much anything, as long as there's an element of space and perhaps a mountain somewhere. Before we get to number one an honorable mention goes to It's a Small World. Listen to the lyrics. It's a world of laughter, a world of peers. It's a world of hope, and a world of fears. This movie is clearly about a territorial dispute, or an alien invasion. That makes us, as humans aware that it's a small world after all, like Independence Day. And now it's time for number one. Take it away Bridget. Number one is obviously The Enchanted Tiki Room. This classic attraction has all of the ingredients for a blockbuster. Four fun loving multicultural singing bird friends living in a tropical hideaway, running a club with nightly entertainment. But that rascal Pierre gets into trouble when some tiki magic goes wrong. The kids would just eat that up, and I would gladly buy all the merchandise. [UNKNOWN] Special thanks to Bridget Carrie for her expertise, and we all look forward to her future book, A Disney Thing. For more top five, check out TOP5. CNET. COM. I'm Iyaz [UNKNOWN], I'll see you online. [MUSIC]