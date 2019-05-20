Best gifts for grads under $100 (or so)

[MUSIC]
These are the top five best gifts for grads below or around $100.
Someone in your life is done with school, maybe it's even you.
Why not pick up an awesome piece of tech without spending too much?
Here are our top picks.
Number five is the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite.
Remember reading for leisure?
Well the Kindle paper White is great at that.
Now a little thing you should know technically the list price is over 100 bucks but you can often find it for around $90 on sale.
Also, make sure.
Here you're looking at the 2018 model or later.
The 2018 edition added water proofing.
That means you can safely bring it to the beach, the pool or your fancy [UNKNOWN].
At number 4 is the [UNKNOWN] Streaming Stick Plus.
You've probably spent a lot of time studying throughout the years and you want a good way to kick back.
The Streaming Stick Plus costs just 50 bucks.
It works with tons of services like Amazon Prime, Netflix and Hulu.
The Streaming Stick Plus also supports 4K and HDR.
That means you should get a better picture assuming your TV supports it.
Coming in at number 3 is the AmazFit BIP.
You might be out of school, but staying on top of stuff Is always a priority.
This is an $80 smartwatch that works with both Android and iOS devices.
It has an always on display, which means you're not waiting for the watch to wake up.
When you wanna know the time you want to know now, the beep also tracks your heart rate.
but they mentioned it's battery lasts for weeks.
And number two is the Google Nest Hub formerly known as the Google Home Hub.
This is another one of those devices that's a bit over $100.
But their promotions all the time, but the price drops to under $100.
The next top makes it really easy to keep on top of your day.
Especially, if you use lots of Google services like g. email and calendar.
Google Assistant is also one of the most useful voice assistants I've used, ad I've tried Amazon, Siri, and even the awesome one, Bixby.
Coming in at number one is the Anchor Soundcore Liberty Air earphones.
This is a great gift for a grad, a dad, a mom, or pretty much anyone.
Who likes listening to music or podcasts.
These buds are like Apple's Air Pods, in that they are truly wireless.
You get five hours of battery life, and it's case can recharge the Liberty Air earphones three times.
They cost around eighty bucks, boom, that's right I did that for some reasons.
Congrats to all the grads out there, here's hoping you get some cool stuff like a steady job, I'm Iyaz Akhtar and I'll see you online, I really hope you get a good job though.
