Too Short Reacts to AI Raps 5:37 Watch Now

Too Short Reacts to AI Raps

Jun 18, 2024 Computing

You gonna turn on the A I against me, man. Like I got something for you too short. Hey, what's up? This is too short and we're gonna be listening to some A I rap. Let's do it. First up we have hip hop punch lines. I'm the main event. Y'all. Just the side show. I bring the heat even when the tide's low. Who knows what that would sound like to a beat with a different kind of little swag. Who knows? Stacking more lines than a barcode scan, flipping the script like only I can sounds like deep, deep, deep, deep up in the gated community. Rap. Way up there. Trust fund baby rap punch line for a hip hop love song. You're the beat to my heart. The verse in my soul with you by my side. I'm eternally whole. That might get you a prom date. That's better. That was better than this. The generic punch line. A punch line worthy of a hip hop disc record. Your rhymes are like whispers in a hurricane's roar. Stepping to me. You're just patting my score. Too polite for a battle. I'm just picturing those lyrics going face to face with like a battle rapper with a crowd of people around and you gotta go head up against, what was his name? In a eight mile Rabbit. Not gonna work a hook for a hay hip hop song. We bounce, we roll, hit the gas, we lose control sideways in the bay where the beats just don't let go hands up. Feel the rush energy from dusk to dawn. Hye in the streets. Keep it jumping till the morn. It was like the a line in there somewhere that kind of slid in. But then it slid right back out almost 16 bars about the history of Bay area hip hop out in the year where the game began deep in the roots of Oakland's land from 40 water slang. That slick to pack beats that hit quick hye juice. Ghost riding flows where the scraper bikes and sideshows go. Mac Dre took it. Made it a scene th face in the crowd looking mean two short tails from the street face beats heavy. Feel that heat lyrics sharp as the city's edge. Narrating life. A sacred pledge hiro crew with that conscious rap. Souls of mischief on the map. 93 till Infinity plays. Soundtracks of those Bay days. Mr Fa B Keeping it lit. Freestyle King. Never quit. E 40 dictionary in hand. Teaching the world that baseline. The federation pushed the sound with high fee where we get down tracks, the thump beats that pound in every hood they're renowned. Ge brought it back with style Richmond tails. It beguile from Maya. She's the queen mixing new with the Bay scene from Vallejo to the SS FC. Hip hop's heart beat strong. You see Bay Area stand up tall. This rap history embraces all. Sounds like an out of towner to me. Say a I man don't be mad at me, man. I'm gonna help you get your way there, bro. Cause I know I know it's there not very well informed on the historical part of it. I give it an a on name dropping name drop hye name drop hye. Like that's kind of out of town perspective. I don't know, you would have to say the same question from a local's perspective. And then I might be like impressed for the last verse. We have bars about two shorts influence on music. Get this one right. Get this one right. A I let's see from Oakland Streets. He rose two shorts beats forever. It shows storyteller pioneer in the game. Each verse dropped, raised his fame influence the coast west to east. His legacy will never cease pave the way for the explicit in rap. He's quite prolific drop in knowledge, life unfiltered in a world of considered tilted his rhymes. A blueprint laid on how to turn. Struggle to parade life lessons in every track too short. Made the game react a voice for those streets unheard in every city suburb and burb from life is too short to blow the whistle. His tracks light up like a missile. A cornerstone of Bay area sound two shorts legacy. Profoundly profound. Thanks A I, I'm feeling the effort but it's just, it's just too rated G for me. I've been waiting for A, I just to say the F word, the S word, the B word. I thought that last one A I was going to say something about cuss words. It also doesn't have enough input. It's, it's GRE reaching very shallowly from some things and it's like so much more to the story. Like, like if A, I would have said on the history of Barry rapper, Phil would have said too short and Freddie B selling tapes, I'd have been like, oh, that's, that's real. It's close though, man. It's flattering. I can see utilizing it as a tool. I would not stop working and say, hey, hey, I do all my work for me, make my beats and make my record my verses for me. I wouldn't do that. I think as a team at this point, I'm pretty sure from what I hear about A I is going to keep growing. So if this is how you're rapping now, watch when A I puts in its 10,000 hours is a human thing. So I don't know what a I's hours would be to, to get your weight up, but it takes us about 8 to 10 years we start getting really good at what we do. So, um, you know, keep it up a, I.