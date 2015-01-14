Tomorrow Daily 112: Solar-powered planes, real-life mech suits, Nintendo Direct and more

Tomorrow Daily
Tomorrow Daily 112: Solar-powered planes, real-life mech suits, Nintendo Direct and moreOn today's show, we discuss a 100 percent solar-powered plane and its upcoming attempt to traverse the globe, how you can purchase a working mech suit and if Nintendo's first official online event of 2015 was a success.
Transcript
On today's show, a fully solar-powered plane is going to attempt a trip around the world. You can now buy a Meck. No, seriously, you can now buy a Meck. That must be exciting for you. And also, Nintendo holds their first Nintendo direct of twenty fifteen. Lots of good stuff, some bad stuff too. Tomorrow daily. [MUSIC] Greetings citizens of the internet. Welcome to Tomorrow Daily, the best new talk show in the known universe. I'm your host Ashley Esqueda, joining me as always, Khail Anonymous. C'est pas c'est Yeah, Khail loves New Kids on the Block Oh, baby He is obsessed. We're gonna have to pay licensing rights for that. You brought it up. You brought it up. [LAUGH] I know, I know. I hate myself for listening to it. He said to me, you know what I really miss. New Kids on the Block, and I was like, mm I don't know what you're talking about, Kel. No, we both, we both- [CROSSTALK] The diva of their time. They were the Menudo of the 80s, late 80s, early 90s. I was in Menudo. Were you? Nope. All right. On that note. I think it's time to hit the headlines. [MUSIC] Just kidding, we're gonna sing New Kids on the Block. No. Step. No. Alright. No, no we're definitely not gonna do that. I like that you freaked out all the people listening on the audio podcast. They're like no my ears. [LAUGH] Wives just drove off the road to get away from it. They're like, I just wanna crash my car I don't wanna listen to this. Okay so solar-powered planes. Like we've kind of seen ideas about this, like maybe sort of, sort of, kind of solar powered. Not 100% solar-powered until now. So this plane is called the Solar Impulse 2. It's the world's first airplane that is 100% powered by- That's a big plane. Those are some very long wings. If you're listening only, you have to watch this video, because the wings are insane. Has a very large wingspan. So Solar Impulse 2, fully powered by sunlight, it has, it's gonna be going around the world. They're in prep right now for their very first around the world flight. It's gonna take. 12 legs, 12 stops, and it could last up to five months. So here, here's the deal. On the solar power? Well, because of the weather, they're not really sure, so it's like, if they get really good weather and they have enough charge to fly the plane at night. Then they'll be able to do that. But if not, then they have to stay grounded until they get enough charge with good weather, with sunlight, and to put the plane back in the air again. Okay. Unload the details. Okay. So the details are this is gonna start in March. It's piloted by a guy who's a hobbyist named Bertrand Piccard. So he's Captain Piccard. We're gonna call him Captain Piccard. Oh, boy. And then lead engineer Andre Borschberg. [LAUGH] They're gonna, why is that so funny to you? [LAUGH] His last name is Borschberg. They're gonna actually take turns piloting this craft, like this is really fascinating. There's only room for one person in there to fly it around. [LAUGH] Real practical use of money there. Well, it's not practical, no. It's gonna start in the UAE, Abu Dhabi. And then it's gonna go over India, [UNKNOWN], China, the U.S., and then southern Europe, norther Africa-ish. And again, daylight needs to be strong enough to charge the planes lithium batteries. But they were saying that this is not actually a thing that they would see being integrated into society in the future. They think maybe it's just a really good jumping off point. For more eco-friendly slash efficient, Right. planes which I think is really cool. So it's like kinda how some cars are like, hybrids, they run off some battery, Right. and some you know, engine. Or like a concept car. Maybe we could have. Yeah, we could have a plane that does use a little bit of solar power. Yeah, exactly. Alright. Or, or you say okay well, you know, like if something goes terribly wrong with your fuel tank. Maybe you have some solar power to keep you afloat until you safely land the plane or something like that. See, that's great. Yeah. So that's a little interesting little- [CROSSTALK] And I really liked that this guy, Captain Picard, 'cuz that's the true name. Not Borshburg? Okay. Not Borshburg. Captain Picard's this guy Bertram Picard. I believe it's his grandfather or great, maybe great grandfather, flew one of the first, like, hot air balloons. Like, there's like a whole, he has a whole history of like, piloting in his family. Like a very storied, long history which is pretty cool. That's super, super cool. His dad, I think his grandpa, maybe his great-grandpa. Like, it's kinda awesome. So, I just thought that was pretty neat. 100% solar-powered. I tell you what though, not as cool as owning as your own mech. That is true. Okay, so. I got some details. We got ups, and we got major downs for this. Okay. Hit me with the good news first. Okay, so good news is that you can buy your own, you can buy your own mech for $1 million off of Amazon. I love that they're selling it through Amazon. Will they deliver it to me via drone? This is the Kuratas 001. Kit and it is from, I'm gonna try this, Pseudo Bosche Heavy Industries. Okay? So it's a kit. Pseudo Bosche, okay All right, so here goes, here goes the good news. It has touch screens inside, with that you can control, there's a little controller inside that you can control from the inside, as well as, there's a controller you can control the met from the outside. And there's an app where you can control it from your phone. This is even better than Pacific Rim. This is even better. Where, all we need are some Kaijus to fight. It goes, oh wait, I don't wanna go into that stuff yet. No, not yet. I'm still living in the good stuff. It has a launcher so you can launch. Like, like turrets or like just water. Oh. Right now they use water. Okay. It has a working what is it called, a revolving turret. Oh, A Gatling gun? That, yeah, a Gatling gun that shoots BBs. Sad part. Oh. And it, it also, it tracks your face like it tracks your enemy. And the way you fire it is the pilot smiles. All the pilot has to do is smile and it starts firing! You're like Gotcha! and you just smile a big one and go pew! Pew! Pew! Pew! Alright, time for the bad news. Ugh, well hold on let me prepare. Okay, well there's only one of them. That makes me sad. It only goes about 10 kilometers a mo- an hour. So, super slow. slow You can only get this if you're in Canto, Japan. Yeah. It doesn't come with arms. Aw. Which I thought was like a big let down. Well that's, that's an add-on. You can buy, you can buy it separately. That's a d l c. It's like a real life d l c. Right. And there's lots and lots of assembly required. Okay. Well, okay, assembly required? And, worst of all I'm paying a million dollars, and you're not gonna bring it to me fully assembled. Worst of all, it's five tons. Worst of all. $3 shipping. $3 shipping? Wait. Yeah. For only $3? No. I'm not buying it. I mean I have Prime. So if it's on Amazon if I have Prime, I should get free shipping. Totally not getting it so. That. Well, you know what? I'm out. I don't even want it anymore. So there you go. A lot of people are assuming that maybe this is like because of maybe the high prices and what not. A lot of people are thinking maybe just like an art installation kind of thing. Stunts. But not. Thing. For $1 million. That's not, that's not bad to own a Mac and especially like face track egg. It can smile, it has touch bags. It's got a Kaitlin going. I feel like we need to start a Indy go go for this like,. Yeah. I feel like we just need a tomorrow daily mech. Yeah. Maybe it can replace. A mascot. Maybe it will replace Ashley's [UNKNOWN]. I, it would, less robotic than me. I would go, I would go so far as to say that,. So again, between the solar plane and the mech there's a lot of like, kinda, maybe its ok, but yeah, there you go. But still pretty good. You get a mech, yeah, a million kilometers an hour. If anyone has an extra million dollars laying around and would like to donate a mech to Tomorrow Daily just. Email us tomorrow at c net dot com. Yeah. So Japan, while we're in Japan. Yeah, no, let's keep going. I'm, I'm all about that. Let's keep going with Japan today. Nintendo, Nintendo had their very first Nintendo direct of 2015. And again, with the highs and lows. There's good news and bad. So what do you want first, do you want to hear the good news? No, let's do bad news. I wanna hear what's bad, and then we'll get- You want a smorgasbord of, like, what they said? Just shotgun this stuff, just so we don't have to get too bogged down. Okay, here we go. First thing, New Nintendo 3DS XL. Here it is, it's in red and black. You can get it actually in less than a month. It's gonna be out on February 13th. You said bad news. I thought we were starting with [INAUDIBLE]. No. I'm just gonna shotgun it at you. Oh. Okay. So here's the new Nintendo 3DSL. It has a mebo support. It has a c controller. This weird little kinda, c stick. New controller. For like camera angles and things like that, which I think is awesome. Mm-hm. They also went to MicroSD cards and this is new face tracking 3D that makes looking at it at an angle, the 3D on the 3DS amazing. So my. Friend of the show Mike Hobbs went to Japan and he was able to see it and he said it was, it was just, it was unbelievable. It's so good. Man so people are actually going to start using They're going to play in 3D, exactly. Keep going Bill [UNKNOWN] for NFC all that good stuff. Here's the, it's going to be $199 on February 14th, here's the bad news. Kinda weird that you get no AC adapter with it. Ooh, you can't charge it? Well, apparently Nintendo is saying they're assuming, which I think is a big mistake, that people who are gonna buy this new Nintendo 3D SXL, already have a previous, either 2DS, 3DS, whatever, that has the same charger. So, they're like, well, you already have that charger. So, you don't, we don't want people to pay for another one. When you can just buy it [CROSSTALK] Or they wanted to have the price low and so they- To keep it under $200. Kept it under $200- That's what I think, too. Means they kicked out your little charger 'cuz your never gonna need that. No, definitely not. Especially when they said it would have. A little tiny bit of battery better than the 3DS excel right now, so. You were the chosen one. Alright, we got more? Sorry. yeah. Besides a billion amebos. Well, speaking of amebos, so amebos more and more amebos, amebos everywhere. I loved your meme this morning. He had the Buzz Lightyear like amebos, amebos everywhere. Amebos everywhere. It was great. Um,so amiibos they're releasing a new pack of amiibo specifically designed as lack a theme for Mario Party 10. So Mario Party 10, they showed off. Nice. Which I thought was really fun. They're gonna have Mario, Luigi, Peach, Toad, and Bowser. And you're gonna be able to like bring them into the game and all this other stuff. But again, there's a downside. So let's say for example you have the original Mario amiibo and you've been leveling- I do. That amar, that Mario amiibo for Smash Brothers. 'Kay? I have. Fair enough. You will not be able to bring that Amiibo over to Mario Party 10 without erasing the data on your Amiibo for Super Smash Brothers. I kinda don't like that. I, I think that's, it's kinda cheap. Honestly, it's a little cheap. It hurts me a little bit, Nintendo. Right. But, but for people who really like Amiibos, it's like okay, well I have my, you know, Super Smash Brothers Mario with the flames, and then I have like my Mario Party Mario, and. Like, I think they're kind of hoping that they can get people on board with this idea by multiple amoebas in a different game. Yeah, so basically what you're saying is during the announcement, they announce that you're gonna have to buy more stuff. Well. You have to if you want to [CROSSTALK]. If you want that integration. If you want to use more amoebas, you have to buy more amoebas. If you want to play the new d s you have to buy a new power controller. If you're new to the three d s, you have to buy a new adapter. But like, like I think the argument she made is. How many people are going to have an overlap between, I'm specifically leveling say, a Mario character in Super Smash Brothers, and I also want to have a Mario Meebo in Mario Party 7. I don't know. It's kind, it's like, listen guys, it's kinda lame. Like I, I'm gonna fully, full disclosure. It's kinda lame, but I also, I get it. I kinda get it. But I also don't understand why they can't just have both, both data, like, why can't we just have all that data on there? It's kind of a weird, backwards, thing. Okay, last thing, trailers. We saw a lot of trailers for games that we already know exist and we already know are coming out, like Kirby, and and things like that but there were, in particular, the weird new free to play project, from a third party, which is super rare with Nintendo. Yeah. You only get first party games. This is a Namco Bandai game and they have this awesome guy. huh. I, I for, I don't know what his name is. This guy looks super legit like an assassin, and he talks about this four player co-op game where you have to collect treasure and clear trap. And like get through stages. What's the game called? They they haven't said yet. They haven't announced it. They're very. They say that they're very excited about it. But they're code name for it is Project Treasure. Project treasure. Do we know if it's it's just a brand new IP? They said it's a brand new game and, and. To me when they were talking about it, it was like okay. 4 player co-op, loots, loots, loots, stages. Things like that cuz like almost like a dungeon crawler. I'm like. Diablo. Like, so for Wii. It was kind of, like it reminded me of Diablo for Wii, the way that they were describing it. That's just because you like Diablo. I'm interested to hear what everybody else is, what they think it is. Yeah. Cuz I'm sure people have watched this or seen the trailer and, and have some ideas as to what it could be so- I agree. If you have any, if you have- That's actually our hashtag of the day. If you can reach the comment section. Yeah, if you're, if you're not laying on a couch. Go ahead and put that in there, keyboard [UNKNOWN]. If you have access to a keyboard, you can use our hashtag of the day which is hashtag T D Nintendo. A couple different things, you can either tell us what you think Project Treasure is, you can tell us what you want to see from the next Nintendo direct, or you can tell us what you were kinda mad that wasn't covered in this Nintendo direct. Like I was a little bit sad that I didn't see a Star fox trailer. Yeah, that will do it. Give me Miss Star fox. I want to, I just want more Kirby honestly. Yeah. I love, I love Kirby games. Well, the Kirby game they showed is gonna be good. Mario's been, they've done so much Mario, I just need some more Kirby. You're ready for a little palette cleanser? Yeah. We've got enough Mario. We've. We've had a lot of like, Pokemon, and I'm sure people would actually like to see, more fire emblem somehow. Yeah, well and they, they said the Marth Amiibo that like, super sold out and everybody was selling them on Ebay for like $100 Yeah They said they're gonna bring more to stores. So if you missed out a Marth don't buy one on Ebay. Did you hear the news story about that? No. There's a guy that is, he's spending thousands of dollars. Oh, he's buying out. To buy out all of them because he hates the fact that Martha's in the game. And so he's buying them all so nobody else can have them. Boo. So protest. Listen guys. He said he has up to $35,000 in which he can spend. It's hilarious. You should go look it up because there's pictures of him giving, he has giant piles of it, and then he's just giving the finger to the picture, to the, it's great. It's hilarious. Sir, if I ever find you on the streets, I'll fight you. He's a pretty heartbreaking jerk, but it's still pretty funny. Yeah, I mean, he's trolling everybody pretty hard. He's already spent $9000. And also, just in case you were curious or if you have a Wii U, and you've been going, god, I wanna play Wii games, they released Super Mario Galaxy 2, and the Metroid Prime Trilogy's gonna be coming to the actual Wii U. Like, you can get Wii games now from the eShop, which is awesome. Good trilogy. Really good trilogy. I just want a new Metroid game, thank you very much. But on that note, we're gonna take a quick break. We'll be right back, we'll have a very interesting rumor mill this week that we're very excited to talk about, regarding. Rumor mill. Spiderman, and of course your user feedback. So, don't click away. Tomorrow Daily. [MUSIC] Welcome back to the show. You're, like, just in, you are in the zone in that jacket, Cale. Yeah, it makes a lot of noise. Please stop. You sound like you're walking through snow. Like, crunch crunch. Like, you're a foley artist. we, we don't do this segment very often, but because, I don't like reporting on rumors. I like them to be facts. Yeah, I'm really breaking people's hearts. Yeah, and I don't wanna make people sad. But this one was pretty juicy, and also it came from a place that is pretty credible. So let's get into the Rumor Mill. Couple things on this. What was that? That was our Rumor Mill graphic. I've never seen that before. Well, now you have. New for 2015, a rumor mill graphic. Rumor mill graphic. [CROSSTALK] There. I feel like we've used it maybe once before, but it may be before you got here. I have never seen that before. Okay. [LAUGH] So this rumor comes from Latino Review, which traditionally- These are my boys. Gets really good scoops on super hero movies. Yeah. Really good scoops,. Give us the scoop! I don't wanna get into all the spoilers. If you go over to their site, I'm gonna warn you, there are a lot of spoilers about what's gonna happen in. Infinity work, a better day work. Rumor is the deal is done and spider man will be making an appearance in a vendors infinity war part 1. Yeah! Welcome back. That is not even in [UNKNOWN]. That the deal is done. That's fantastic. Only part one though huh? Sony needs that money back. I guess so. Well they gotta, you know. Yeah, I'm all for this. Well obviously because he's in the Avengers. Right. Well and he's in the Civil War story line. But because I can't wait to see him doing some. quips with some of the other Avengers. Question is who's gonna play Spiderman cuz is Andrew Garfield signed on for that many Spidermans? Spidermans? yeah, Spidermans Spidermens. Is that plural? yeah, did he sign on for that many? I'm not sure and the thing is is maybe Sony might say ok well let's renegotiate your contract for. Like, cuz they're doing Sinister Six, and it's like, well, maybe they have him for three Spider-Man movies, maybe they're not gonna make a third Spider-Man movie. Maybe they'll option him for Avengers Part One. But I feel like Sony likes money. What's it spoil, the story? If you go to the site, and you read it, what does it spoil? They will spoil the. Civil War story line. So if you have not read the Civil War story line, which is a lot of the basis of, civ, the Captain American three, and then also a lot of infinity war. Like, there's a lot of spoilers as to what the potential and likely plot of those movies are. I, I mean, yeah. Joss Wheadon's been all about like, changing the story though, like. That's true. He's always like, well I wanna change this because we do it in the comics all the time. We. Changed stories so might as well do it here. But it's also, the thing is, is when you think about actors and their contracts, there are certain avengers that only have certain numbers of pictures that they are obligated to appear in. Meaning, we may see a couple of avengers either unavailable for part one of infinity war and come back in part two, or. It doesn't mak any sense. We may see the death of an Avenger. We may see an Avenger die. I guarantee you will see an Avenger die. I, most likely, yes, but I, the thing. I didn't wanna I didn't wanna make anybody sad. Yeah, but that makes it even more exciting. Okay, well, they might die. Probably likely [CROSSTALK] In the comics ,- Don't say. Don't give people spoilers, Kill Anonymous. Not your place to spoil these fine people. You know what, it's not a spoiler because, it's, you don't know who. Listen. And it raises the stakes. What, are you gonna watch all these Avengers movies and no one's ever gonna die? That's so not exciting. No, somebody has to die. Somebody has to die. Somebody has to die, so. Yeah, it's gotta happen, but that's the thing, is. There are certain picture obligations for a different actor, depending on the actor, depends on how many movies they are obligated to appear in for Marvel. And these are these huge multi picture contracts that they lock them into now because of how much money Robert Downey Jr. has made coming back over and over again renegotiating after every picture. So it'll be really interesting to see who makes it thru, Yeah. the next few like phase three of Marvel movies. Because they're gonna have to integrate Guardians of the Galaxy. There's a lot of Avengers out there. Yeah. It's look. It's not. It's not gonna spoil. Look, if there was no risk of anybody dying, these movies wouldn't be. Exciting. Exactly. Like, there's, they always do it near the end of the movie like, oh no, Thor's not gonna. And it might not even. Thor's gonna make it this time. It might not even be Hawkeye. Like people go, oh just dump Hawkeye, he sucks. But, because he's boring, but it's like, it may not, it may be a bigger. It may be an actual adventure. What if the movie started with Hawkeye just going oh. Peace out guys, yeah. Just gone. I choked on a First five minutes I choked on falafel. Choked on Shawarma and it's over. Just bye. And Hawkeye, oh it's just so sad. Yeah, so there you go. This is something we've all been waiting for is Spiderman to join this universe and bring all his quips and what-not. Just really briefly before we I'm choked. before we get any user feedback, did you ever think that we would live in a world where, because like when I was a kid like, I, I read a couple comic books here and I wasn't nearly as in to it as a lot of people I knew. But I never thought that I would see things that I love, like nerd stuff, become so mainstream and so consumer driven. Like, this in unreal. Like, we're in this weird golden age of like, nerd cinema and it's exciting to me. Even more than that. The fact that people are like, taking comic books so. Look, taking them, taking them so seriously. So seriously. Like, no, but you, you don't understand the history of Captain America. Yeah, like they're respecting the medium of comic books. And that's cool. I mean, like, I'm all in to it, I've, I love Infinity Gauntlet's one of my favorite comics, so I'm really excited about Infinity Ward, it's like,. Thanos is he's, he's a. I see. I haven't read it. He's a jerk so. I haven't read it but even I'm like super excited about it and I just I love that everybody's- You don't even know. I know I don't I'm in for such a ride. You don't even know what's coming. I love it I'm so excited. I don't and you know what you don't know what's coming? Oh yeah it's a mess I don't know what's coming what is that? You do. But it's user feedback. [MUSIC] Yeah I know you're mad at me. You can you can sit. Fanned out. Thought maybe it was like cookies or something. No, maybe it was a spider, and then maybe I just spared you. Well I wouldn't be here. Think of it that way. That's true. Oh please, one time cohost with a spider. She was little, tiny little. I'll dress up as a little tiny spider, yeah. A little loud mic on him. Kill anonymous, my cohost. okay, so yesterday we asked you guys to use the hashtag TD hollow deck to tell us what, if you had to live the rest of your life in a simulation, what would you live in? Mm-hm. And you guys really What did you say? I said, what did I say? I don't even remember. I don't remember what I said either. Now I feel like I wanna say Space Odyssey on that Hilton on the moon. I thought [CROSSTALK] Maybe we didn't say anything. No I think we did. Look we had a long morning. Visiting a set Of a TV show Which we can't talk about yet, but it's really cool and we can't talk about it But our brains are Brains, yeah It's like scrambled eggs in there, so We met a golden globe winner We did, no we did, we met a golden globe winner, and and like likely Oscar nomination And a, really? And a rapper. And a rapper, and we met James Van Der Beek, and I'm just gonna say that- [CROSSTALK] Where would you want to live in a digital space? Go. Mark says, I'd wanna live in GTA Five. For the rest of my life, probably like Michael's son. A cheat. Also cheats would be a plus. What? Michael's son, all he does is like play video games and get in trouble. Listen Hey, that's actually kind of fun, that's a good idea Listen Mark, if you wanna live in Grand Theft Auto Five [INAUDIBLE] it's that easy, we're here, we're waiting Rich? Reuben wrote to us and said" I would live as Goku, he is my". My God. Yeah, but you have to power up all the time. Hey, what's that guy's name again? Reuben. Hey Reuben, what are you doing? I'm powering up. You know, like he's got nothing else to do, so. You only get to hang out with Reuben once a month. Yeah his hair keeps changing color. And then linnemann wrote to us and said, first, happy New Year to all of you. I would live in a Doctor Who story. And then he wrote to us again and said, or maybe live in War of Warcraft. That could be interesting. And then he said- What? Now I know it. I would live in Tomorrow Daily. #bestenglishtalkingteckshowintheunivers. English talking? Okay, now I want to know what your favorite non English talking tech show is. You can live right there. That can be- That's your spot. If you get a sleeping bag, you can sleep right there. Right there. Linnemann. I know we had a few responses of people that wanted to come to this, the taping and be our audience. I know. We have no seats. No, they'll be great. Like, they'd have to sit either right here or lay across our laps. Anyway, those are great, those are great answers. World of Warcraft, I think, is a really good one. I like that. I think I would live in, like, World of, I think I would live in Azeroth. That would be pretty. Cool. Stuff like that. Yeah. I dig that. And there's lots of places to go, and things to see. And you could be like a fisherman, or you could, or you could go find adventure [CROSSTALK]. Way to take an exciting job, Ashley [LAUGH]. You could go find adventure, or if you didn't want to, you could like open a shop in [CROSSTALK]. You can have an old job and sell things. Yeah. Also, for the Horde. So. It's time for our very last piece of user feedback, which is always our Phonetographer of the Day. [MUSIC] Today's Phonetographer of the Day comes from Australia. Australia, you guys. Oh, Look Liam wrote to us Whoa Look, look he says taken with an iPhone 5s in my backyard in Australia. The mother jumps the fence on to the property white the joey stands on the other side following his mother up and down the fence line. Awh I'm standing about two meters away from the kangaroo which is really close considering they are very uncomfortable around humans. These are just two of hundreds of kangaroos that are loose on the golf course just on the other side of the wire fence. They're super cute, but aren't they kinda jerks, too? They're like raccoons in that they'll, they'll They will kick you in the face. Yeah, they'll hurt you. But that's really cool. That's amazing. I love them. I love that he, I love that, listen you guys, don't put yourselves in danger, but I kinda love that he was slightly in danger by a kangaroo. Yeah, yeah. Like, he was two meters away, it could have kicked him really hard. Yeah, I gotta tell you, just forgetting like kangaroos on the, on the, on the, in the, you know, in the picture, this guy's my new favorite, for sure. Definitely. He's my favorite. He's super good. I figured that would be your answer, but I was, I wasn't sure. I'm always never sure. I just, I always love kangaroos. Remember Dunkaroos? Yes, I do. Totally not like a kangaroo, but. Yeah. Similar names, good. Okay, Dunkaroos for life, go ahead. If you guys wanna submit your phonetography to be considered to be featured on the show, you can email us tomorrow at cnet.com. You can also email us your user feedback. We always dig that. And if you absolutely hate email, we've got you covered, because we're all over social media. We're Tomorrow Daily on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter. Tomorrow Daily TV on Google Plus, and Tomorrow Daily even un Tumblr. So you can find us pretty much anywhere. And if you're eating Dunkaroos right now, don't forget to subscribe to us on YouTube and leave a comment. A ve, a very. Don't get coffee or anything that you're dipping, don't get that on your keyboard though. Keep the crumbs off. Okay, continue. Oh yeah, and also, if you're following, if you're listening to us on iTunes, don't forget to rate and review with the Dunkaroos sort of- Mention Dunkaroos in the review. I feel like people would really enjoy that. Did people leave ones about swans yesterday? I didn't check. I haven't checked yet, but I. I'm really excited because I, I feel like I have a good hunch. I feel like we, we have a potential to be trolls on iTunes, so please go ahead. Five stars because [UNKNOWN] Become part of the problem. Yeah, we're gonna [LAUGH] we're gonna be part of the problem. That is it for today's show. We'll back with a whole new dog and a weird future tax. Geek pop culture, gaming, everything in between. Tomorrow, but until then be good humans you guys and we'll see ya next time, bye!