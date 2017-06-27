Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
Token is a ring that's also your wallet and keychain

An NFC-equipped ring with fingerprint sensor aims to store your information securely. Will you let it?
[MUSIC] Would you want to wear a ring that acts as your wallet and keys? It sounds somewhat risky, but Token claims to have solved the equation with a ring that has it's own two-factor authentication and fingerprint sensor. The Bluetooth and NFC equipped Token Ring can be programmed to unlock car doors, does contactless payments via MasterCard or Visa. It could be used to replace an employee access card at work if your office allows it. It can be used to log into your computer, replacing your passwords. While tap and knock gestures activate the ring while using. It also works with a separately sold NFC door lock. The ring stays connected for two weeks from worn, but when taken off, it takes a fingerprint touch on the back to log back in. In addition to a proximity sensor, the ring has a rainbow LED light that pulses when it recognizes you. But if it doesn't, it blinks red. It will cost $250 when it arrives in December. Could this be the beginning of biometric jewelry that's secure. It won't know until we test one out. [BLANK_AUDIO]

