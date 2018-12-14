TiVo Bolt OTA vs Amazon Fire TV Recast: which DVR should you buy?
Transcript
[MUSIC]
If you're a cord cutter [UNKNOWN] DVR is one of the cost effective place to watch both live and recorded over-the-air content, and the best ones don't charge a monthly pay.
You can break down recorders into two main groups.
Set-up boxes like the TiVo Bolt and network streamers like the Amazon Fire TV Recast.
Both product type pull their content from OTA antenna, and store it on a hard drive.
They let you organize and record material from a 14 day program guide, and can be controlled from smart phone apps.
The difference between the two types though, is that a setup box connects directly to your TV, while a streamer only connects to your router.
It can then stream to both TVs and personal devices over WiFi.
Regardless of which type you buy, there are some things to look for.
Your device should offer at least two tuners so you can record more than one show at once.
It should also offer at least a terabyte of storage space which equates to about 50 hours of programming.
And it should have the ability to add extra storage via USB or SD card.
TiVo is one of the most well known DVR brands and it's both OTA, it's one of the best options for people who want a dedicated set up box.
In addition to recording live TV it also offers features like voice search streaming apps and even in and out of home streaming without the need for a separate box.
While TiVo does charge a monthly fee there is also a $250 lifetime option which brings the total cost to $500.
In home streaming devices are a little more niche and typically enable streaming services to add local channels to their line up.
They let you stream to both devices, in your home and away.
Just like the old Sling box did.
The best of these is currently the Amazon Fire TV recast, from $200 up.
And it streams content and suggestions seamlessly to the home page of your Fire TV stick.
There are no ongoing fees and you don't even need an Amazon Prime Membership.
Although it helps.
Which device should you buy?
Well the Tvo blends both set top and streaming capabilities.
It is a little bit of expensive, and you're locked out of streaming live TV services like Sling tv.
However, if you own a Firetv stick the recast, and devices like it have their eye on the future, and also cost half the price.
[MUSIC]
