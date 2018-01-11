Titan's an Amazon Echo Show that knows when you're angry

Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
CES 2018
Titan's an Amazon Echo Show that knows when you're angryTitan's screen turns to greet you when you give a command, and it has much of the same functionality as Alexa.
Transcript
[MUSIC] So this friendly looking guy here is called Titan AI. Think of it like an Amazon Echo Show that can tell your mood. And see? There it goes responding to me. To make. Just like the Amazon Echo Show, it will respond to your voice command so it can show you information about the weather, or about your day. If you ask it to play TV, it can work with Titan's other products such as this Core hub. And actually play your favorite TV shows right on your big screen. It can actually follow the sound of your voice and follow your gestures. So if I talk to it from over here it'll turn and look at me before it responds and looking at me is important because [INAUDIBLE] have face recognition and mood recognition. So as an Amazon Echo show that actually understands if I'm happy or sad, and can make content recommendations accordingly. So the Titan AI is gonna be part of this company's larger platform, including the Core, including a smart home kit. That's designed to help you manage your content and manage your home, and at the center is gonna be this guy watching over you, and helping to make recommendations based on how you're feeling. The tighten AI that you're looking at it's going to be around $400, they don't have an exact price yet. And they're hoping to have it out by the end of this calendar year.