Tips to stop robocalls

I don't know about you, but some days I can receive nearly half a dozen robo calls on my cellphone.
Rule number one with robo calls, don't answer them.
If you don't know the number, or if it's blocked it's safer to let it go to voicemail and call the person back if it's a legitimate call.
If you answer your phone you're letting the caller know that your number is active, which could lead to more calls.
If you repeatedly get calls from the same number, it's worth blocking that caller.
Obviously, scarers can call from an endless combination of numbers, so this strategy is ineffective for all calls.
If the problem is really growing out of control, you can download a number of apps to help intercept the bad calls.
For example AT&T's call protect tab works for iOS and Android users.
Once you register your phone number, the app will access your contents and help block any calls from numbers and their fraudulent database.
Other robo call blocking apps include hiya, NomoRobo, YouMail and Robo killer and San Francisco.
I'm Kara Tsuboi c|net for CBS News.
[MUSIC]