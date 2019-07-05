Tips to stop robocalls

Transcript
I don't know about you, but some days I can receive nearly half a dozen robo calls on my cellphone. Rule number one with robo calls, don't answer them. If you don't know the number, or if it's blocked it's safer to let it go to voicemail and call the person back if it's a legitimate call. If you answer your phone you're letting the caller know that your number is active, which could lead to more calls. If you repeatedly get calls from the same number, it's worth blocking that caller. Obviously, scarers can call from an endless combination of numbers, so this strategy is ineffective for all calls. If the problem is really growing out of control, you can download a number of apps to help intercept the bad calls. For example AT&amp;T's call protect tab works for iOS and Android users. Once you register your phone number, the app will access your contents and help block any calls from numbers and their fraudulent database. Other robo call blocking apps include hiya, NomoRobo, YouMail and Robo killer and San Francisco. I'm Kara Tsuboi c|net for CBS News. [MUSIC]

TECH SHOWS

The Apple Core

53 episodes

Alphabet City

54 episodes

CNET Top 5

819 episodes

So Retro

7 episodes

What the Future

311 episodes

Tech Today

916 episodes

LATEST NEWS

ALL LATEST NEWS

Here's what Amazon revealed about Alexa privacy to a US senator

1:56

Here's how genetic genealogist CeCe Moore finds potential criminal suspects

7:40

As Amazon pushes into AI smarts, worries about job losses grow

2:24

Hackers have been quietly stealing gigabytes of call data records from mobile carriers

2:44

5G phones you can buy right now

1:27

5G and your health

4:36

MOST POPULAR

ALL MOST POPULAR

Fresh iPhone 11 leaks and more Jony Ive news

7:30

Apple head of design Jony Ive departs to start his own firm

10:17

Tesla Model S Long Range pulls further ahead of the EV pack

8:35

Microsoft may support Android apps

6:14

The Ford GT MkII shows what a race car can be when you throw away the rule book

4:41

The 7 best crossovers and SUVs in soaring popularity.

5:54

LATEST PRODUCTS

ALL LATEST PRODUCTS

Trying to break Super Mario Maker 2

7:10

Can Sony's robot pup Aibo make friends with real dogs?

7:52

How robots like Aibo play to your emotions

10:22

Samsung Q70R midrange QLED TV brings style and substance

2:25

First look at the iPadOS beta

6:52

iOS 13 beta's best tricks to try

8:04

LATEST HOW TO

ALL HOW TO VIDEOS

Supercharge your dryer by cleaning its vent

1:37

Amazon Prime Day: 5 ways to win

1:31

Amazon Prime Day 2019: Everything you need to know

1:43

How to install the Ring Door View Cam

1:53

How to take Windows 10 screenshots

2:04

Turn a photo of data into a Microsoft Excel spreadsheet

2:37