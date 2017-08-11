CNET
Tech
Minute
Tips for buying a back-to-school laptop
Give your high school or college student the jump on success with the right laptop.
August 11, 2017
Coming up next
Best dorm room tech for students
Why you need a password manager
Get the best deals on last-minute travel
Save money on your cable bill
Make your phone read to you
Keep your home safe while traveling
Stop checking your phone so much
Best translation and language apps for travel
4 gadget gifts for Father's Day
Easy ways to print phone photos
Latest
Tech Industry videos
Uber adds in-app chat, Amazon entering US ticketing business?
1:00
August 11, 2017
Today's major tech stories include Uber's addition of rider-to-driver chat in its app, Snapchat's difficulty showing rapid growth and...
Play video
Google cancels diversity meeting as backlash grows
1:32
August 10, 2017
Google staff raised safety concerns with CEO Sundar Pichai after details of the meeting leaked online.
Play video
Essential gets more funding, Intel to put 100 autonomous cars on the road
0:59
August 10, 2017
The biggest news in tech include Essential's next round of high-profile funding, Instagram's new streaming feature that lets users...
Play video
I spent a sleepless night on Cabin's sleeper bus
3:26
August 9, 2017
This is what it's like to ride on Cabin, a bus that travels between San Francisco and Los Angeles overnight.
Play video
Disney cuts the cord with Netflix
1:43
August 9, 2017
Say goodbye to Marvel, Star Wars and Disney movies on Netflix in 2019 when Disney launches its own streaming service. Can Netflix's...
Play video
Google fires author of anti-diversity memo, Disney removing content from Netflix in 2019
0:58
August 9, 2017
Today's major tech stories include Google's firing of an employee who wrote an anti-diversity memo, Disney's cutting ties with Netflix...
Play video
Samsung's Note 8 and Google's Pixel 2 in the wild!
4:08
August 8, 2017
In the summer of leaking, the Note 8, Pixel 2 and LG V30 are all invited. Plus, the Galaxy S9 onscreen fingerprint scanner could come...
Play video
New iPhone 8, Apple TV and Apple Watch details from Apple leak
6:06
August 8, 2017
Apple's HomePod firmware is the gift that keeps on giving. We learn more details about the iPhone 8, a possible 4K Apple TV and an...
Play video