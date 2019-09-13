Tips and tricks to make your YouTube experience more enjoyable

Transcript
[MUSIC] I've always loved watching videos on YouTube, but these little shortcuts have really enhanced my experience. For example, if I wanna share the most hilarious moment of the video, I can do so with the start point already queued up. Pause the video right before that moment, click share underneath the video and check the box at the bottom of the pop-up window That puts the start time where you paused it. Now set it off and you and your friends won't have to watch the entire video to get to the funny part. And speaking of fast forwarding or rewinding, keyboard shortcuts give you precise control. The arrow keys left and right, advance or rewind the video by five seconds, punching J moves it backward ten seconds, and L moves it forward ten seconds. K pauses the video and f will make it full screen closed captions are an easy way to better understand what someone is saying in a video easily turn them on or off by clicking cc on the video, click the gear icon next to cc to customize the language For a complete list of YouTube tips and tricks, visit cnet.com and San Francisco. I'm Kara Tsuboi, CNET for CBS News. [MUSIC]

