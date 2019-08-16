Tips and tricks for using Gmail

[MUSIC]
I've been a Gmail user for more than a decade and just recently discovered some keyboard tips and tricks that will definitely save me time.
The first thing you need to do is turn on the shortcuts in your Gmail account.
Click the gear in the top right corner and go to settings.
Scroll down toward the bottom and click the button to turn a keyboard shortcuts on Then scroll to the very bottom and click Save Changes.
Now you're ready to go.
Try an easy one like hitting the letter C to compose a message.
Shift C will compose a new message in a new window.
When you're in the middle of an email thread, hit R to reply to it.
F to forward it.
Tab plus enter will send a message.
now these tips are just a start.
There are dozens upon dozens of keyboard shortcuts.
For a complete list of Gmail tips and tricks click the help question mark in the top top right corner.
From there, expand the read and organise emails section and click keyboard shortcuts for Gmail In San Francisco, I'm Kara Tsuboi with CNET for CBS News.
[MUSIC]
Up Next
Make carpooling with kids convenient
1:08
How to get discounts on back-to-school tech
1:10
Bluetooth trackers can do more than help you find your keys
0:57
When traveling this summer, protect your home with tech