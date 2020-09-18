Tips and tools to keep kids safe online

Transcript
[MUSIC] It's dangerously easy for kids to stumble onto websites where they don't belong. prevent them from watching things or reading things or even buying things with a couple of quick clicks on your computer or smartphone. Start by setting up parental controls on your child's computer. If your kid is using an Apple product, visit support.apple.com. In search for parental controls to get tips for protecting their time and iPads, iPhones and laptops, do the same search at support google.com if your child is using a Chromebook, and at account dot Microsoft comm slash family, you'll find ways to set screentime limits and filter content for Windows users. The next step is to set up controls on your browser. Whether you're using Firefox, Chrome or Safari, go into the browser settings to adjust website tracking, ad blocking, and other features to keep your kids safe. There are also several apps you can install on your child's device to monitor the apps and websites they visit. Net nanny bark and our Pat all have a monthly subscription fee that give parents total control of the websites and apps kids visit and how much time they can spend on each. for more tech tips and tricks, visit cnet.com. I'm Carl Tsuboi with CNET for CBS News.

TECH SHOWS

The Apple Core

92 episodes

Alphabet City

92 episodes

CNET Top 5

861 episodes

The Daily Charge

965 episodes

What the Future

344 episodes

Tech Today

1297 episodes

LATEST NEWS

All latest news

Food delivery apps compared: DoorDash vs. Uber Eats

11:35

Atlantic hurricanes: A violent past and a worrisome future

21:45

Video game industry targeted by Chinese hackers

1:20

PlayStation 5 launch details

3:59

Wait to download iOS 14

2:18

Sony reveals first Final Fantasy XVI trailer

3:48

MOST POPULAR

All most popular

PS5 vs. Xbox Series X: Full comparison

9:15

No iPhone 12, now what? Apple's September event preview

7:41

Wait to download iOS 14

2:18

iOS 14 hands-on preview

12:06

PlayStation 5 launch details

3:59

Apple's newest iPads: Making sense of iPad Air 4 and iPad 8

4:20

LATEST PRODUCTS

All latest products

GoPro's Hero 9 Black bulks up on power and performance but not price

9:06

Galaxy Z Fold 2: The new foldable phone king

13:34

Apple's new Watch Series 6 with SpO2 tracking and cheaper Apple Watch SE

10:15

TCL 6-Series Roku TV review: Brighter and better than ever

4:43

Microsoft Surface Duo review: 5 stages of dealing with the Duo

11:41

New Motorola Razr adds 5G, has a lower price

9:57

LATEST HOW TO

All how to videos

Making the iMac even better with these 3D printed hacks

4:40

Why Apple says don't cover your laptop camera

5:06

iPhone SE: 5 cinematic camera tricks

7:54

How to clean your laptop

3:49

Top 10 Apple Watch tips and hidden features

5:37

How to direct deposit your stimulus check and not get scammed

2:23