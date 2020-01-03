Time to delete your (unused) apps

[MUSIC] The rule for cleaning out your closet is if you haven't worn it in a year, pitch it. Well same goes for smart phone apps, if you haven't opened it recently time to delete, and here is why. Other apps that are now obsolete or never updated may present a security threat since they could be more vulnerable to hacking. Privacy restrictions were different a decade ago and some of these older apps could even be tracking your location or collecting private data without you knowing it, time to delete. It's also time to get rid of the memory hogs, especially the ones you don't use anymore. To sniff out the biggest offenders, iPhone users can go to settings, then general, then open iPhone storage. Your apps will be listed in order of size, while also telling you when you last opened it. So you can easily decide what to delete. Android phones all vary but can provide similar information. And finally, a cleaned up smartphone just looks better. You'll be able to organize the ones remaining and better find the ones you actually use. For all of your tech news and reviews, visit CNET. com and San Francisco am Kara Tsuboi with CNET for CBS News. [MUSIC]

