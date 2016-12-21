Tim Cook says 'great desktops' are coming: CNET News Video
Apple's CEO posts on an internal message board that the company has not given up on desktops, says report.
Tim Cook says great desktops are coming. Apple spends a lot of energy on it's iPhone, which makes a lot of sense, since it makes the company lots and lots of money. Apple also just updated it's MacBook Pro line of laptops with the addition of a touch bar. However, it's line of desk tops seem to be on the back burner. Tech Crunch obtained a post written by Tim Cook on an Apple employee message board. Cook wrote, some folks in the media have raised the question whether we're committed to desktops. If there's any doubt about that with our teams, let me be very clear. We have great desktops in our roadmap. Nobody should worry about that. Cook's post was actually in response to the question what do you consider to be Apple's biggest differentiator and what can employees do to foster and advance those efforts? Apple's CEO said the company's greatest differentiator is its culture and its people. Cook also wrote I think it's that change the world attitude and boldness that's deeply embedded in our culture. That good isn't good enough. All of this is the fuel for everything else we do. We'll see if that changed the world attitude comes back to the Mac. Apple's all-in-one PC, the iMac, was last updated in October 2015. The Mac Mac Mini has not seen an update since October, 2014. Apple's most powerful desktop, the Mac Pro, got a huge redesign. But that little cylinder was introduced back in December of 2013, and it has not been updated since. For more information, check out cnet.com. I'm [UNKNOWN] and I'll see you online.