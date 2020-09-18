TikTok's privacy problems don't end with China

Transcript
Transcription not available for TikTok's privacy problems don't end with China.

TECH SHOWS

The Apple Core

92 episodes

Alphabet City

92 episodes

CNET Top 5

861 episodes

The Daily Charge

965 episodes

What the Future

344 episodes

Tech Today

1297 episodes

LATEST NEWS

All latest news

TikTok, WeChat app ban explained

3:29

Food delivery apps compared: DoorDash vs. Uber Eats

11:35

Atlantic hurricanes: A violent past and a worrisome future

21:45

Video game industry targeted by Chinese hackers

1:20

PlayStation 5 launch details

3:59

Wait to download iOS 14

2:18

MOST POPULAR

All most popular

PS5 vs. Xbox Series X: Full comparison

9:15

No iPhone 12, now what? Apple's September event preview

7:41

PlayStation 5 launch details

3:59

Wait to download iOS 14

2:18

iOS 14 hands-on preview

12:06

Apple's newest iPads: Making sense of iPad Air 4 and iPad 8

4:20

LATEST PRODUCTS

All latest products

PS5 PlayStation Plus Collection of games revealed

2:25

First trailer for Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach on PS5

1:18

Oculus Quest 2 is better and cheaper... with one Facebook catch

8:56

GoPro's Hero 9 Black bulks up on power and performance but not price

9:06

Galaxy Z Fold 2: The new foldable phone king

13:34

Apple's new Watch Series 6 with SpO2 tracking and cheaper Apple Watch SE

10:15

LATEST HOW TO

All how to videos

Making the iMac even better with these 3D printed hacks

4:40

Why Apple says don't cover your laptop camera

5:06

iPhone SE: 5 cinematic camera tricks

7:54

How to clean your laptop

3:49

Top 10 Apple Watch tips and hidden features

5:37

How to direct deposit your stimulus check and not get scammed

2:23