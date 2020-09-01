TikTok deal incoming? Amazon Prime Air gets FAA OK

Transcript
This is CNET and here are the stories that matter right now. Chinese tech giant ByteDance maybe ready to give up its control of TikTok after all, with a new report on Monday saying the social networks app sale might be finalized tomorrow. A deal for TikToks US, New Zealand and Australian operations is expected to be announced as soon as Tuesday. CNBC has reported Though it's unclear how China's new rules on exporting technology might impact the deal, Netflix is giving people a taste of its original movies and TV series, even if they don't have a subscription by heading to netflix.com slash watch dash free people can take in a handful of popular titles like Stranger Things birdbox murder mystery when they see us and others For free without signing up for an account for TV series, you only get the first episode, but movies are available in full. At the end of each you do get a message encouraging you to sign up for Netflix. [MUSIC] Finally, Amazon Prime air has cleared a regulatory hurdle moving the online retail giant one step closer to dropping off packages at your doorstep with drones. The FAA on Saturday issued amazon prime air a part 135 air carrier certificate, allowing it to begin to commercial drone deliveries in the US. The FAA went on to say it supports innovation that is beneficial to the public, especially during a health or weather related crisis. [MUSIC] You can stay up to date with the latest by visiting CNET [MUSIC]

