Three new iPhones in 2019, Nintendo sued over Switch Joy-Con 'drift'

Transcript
This is CNet and here are the stories that matter right now. According to 9 to 5 Mac, Apple is planning to release three new iPhones in 2019. It was first reported by the Wall Street Journal. The new phones are said to feature the next generation of the company's mobile chip, expected to be called A-13. The report also suggests that Apple will shift away from it's 3D touch technology and instead use a new type of aptive feedback. Apple is also close to buying Itel's phone chip business, a report from the Wall Street Journal claims. The deal could be worth one billion dollars and include patents and employees The move could help Apple's attempt to develop it's own 5G chip for a future version of the iPhone. And finally a law firm has filed lawsuit against Nintendo of America over Joy-Con drifting. It's defect that causes some controllers to drift in a direction without any input from the user. The issue has been popping up in gaming forms for a while now but only recently has Nintendo acknowledged the issue. The company says anyone experiencing drifting can contact support for help. [MUSIC] You can stay up to date with the latest by visiting Cnet [MUSIC]

