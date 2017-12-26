HolidayBuyer's Guide
This Wi-Fi camera won't break the bank

The WyzeCam streams live 1080p video for a price you simply won't believe
[MUSIC] Hi I'm Bridget Carey and I'm here with Rick Broida, the deal wizard of CNET. The cheap skate. The cheap skate. I'm here. Yeah, hey so what do you go here now? Looks like a little TV box. Cute camera thing. Yes, it is a little cute camera thing, so you know security cameras are all the big deal these days because cause people keep getting their packages stolen off their porch right? It's a terrible time to live in. [LAUGH] So everybody wants a Wi-Fi security camera for inside the house, for outside the house, and so forth. And one of that here this is called the wize cam and that's wize as in WIZE, not wise as in you're wise about it. But I think you are because this little guy, see you like. I like that. Thsi little guy is 20 bucks which is kind of a game changer Most. That is really chic, but what's the catch? Does it not have all the whiz-bang things? Right, right, yeah, so here's what it doesn't have, nothing. It does everything. It does all the things, 1080P video. or 720 if you have kinda lower bandwidth. It records to the cloud. So it gives you free 14 days worth of cloud recording. It can do motion detection. I think it has a night vision setting. Does all the things you need a security camera to do. Now, it does have this little kind of articulating base, so you can't remotely pivot or Or swivel or pan, all those things. But if I'm at work, can I get on my phone and like tap into a live feed? Exactly. So if you want to check on your pet, you want to check on a parrot or a kid. Hopefully, you're there if it's a kid. [LAUGH] Yeah, probably there's someone there. You know what I'm saying. Check on the babysitter. [LAUGH] This would let you do that. And for $20 a piece, you could put this all over the house. You could have a couple pointing out the window. So it's really kind of amazing Wisecam.com is the address to get them. Their twenty bucks plus shipping or I think their thirty bucks out the door on Amazon. There it is. That's not a bad idea there. More camera's and more security. We need more cameras Honestly though, everyones been buzzing about Amazon's now selling a camera and thats That's a little more than $50 I think now. Yeah, so like, how he hasn't ask $20 is pretty good for if you wanna get started in this space. Thank you for showing this to us. It's my pleasure. All right? Well, where can we find more deals? All right, so you can fins more deals at CNET. COM/CHEAPSKATE where I write a daily post with a new great tech deal. All right. Well thank you. Thanks for having me. See you next time. [MUSIC]

