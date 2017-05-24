This spot-on robotic Lightning McQueen from Cars is coming for your wallet

Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
This spot-on robotic Lightning McQueen from Cars is coming for your walletSphero's driving, talking replica of Disney's Cars 3 hero feels animatronically real.
[MUSIC] [UNKNOWN] Sphero's ultimate Lightning Mcqueen robotic remote control race car might be the best toy based on Pixar's movie Cars that we've ever seen. It also might be the most impressive example of a toy created to look like a real animated character. But it's also another sign that the robots of tomorrow are aiming for personality. McQueen is the first robot car made by Sphero. It's clever DBA opened up a new territory for realistic movie based toys, and McQueen is the next in the series. Sphero's engineers work with Pixar's animation team to develop McQueen's realistic moves and expressions. It has capacitive sensors, a speaker, and it's made to drift and do tricks. A phone app acts as the remote. Lightning gets about 40 minutes of run time per charge and can race at up to six miles an hour. It can also react to the original Cars movie if you watch along with it. Kinda like BB-8 did with The Force Awakens. You can drive Lightning around and make it say things or you can use it like a regular RC car Or without any phone nearby, Lightning will still react to your touch and have a few things to say. [UNKNOWN] the only brand I trust. This is the first Sphero toy with a screen. here it's Lightning's eyes, and it's the first that can make its own noises. Sphero says that this is the first of five products coming this year. This one's already a big step forward in movie replica realism. What's coming next?