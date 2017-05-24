Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
Your video, "This spot-on robotic Lightning McQueen from Cars is coming for your wallet"
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

CNET First Look

This spot-on robotic Lightning McQueen from Cars is coming for your wallet

Sphero's driving, talking replica of Disney's Cars 3 hero feels animatronically real.
1:20 /
Transcript
[MUSIC] [UNKNOWN] Sphero's ultimate Lightning Mcqueen robotic remote control race car might be the best toy based on Pixar's movie Cars that we've ever seen. It also might be the most impressive example of a toy created to look like a real animated character. But it's also another sign that the robots of tomorrow are aiming for personality. McQueen is the first robot car made by Sphero. It's clever DBA opened up a new territory for realistic movie based toys, and McQueen is the next in the series. Sphero's engineers work with Pixar's animation team to develop McQueen's realistic moves and expressions. It has capacitive sensors, a speaker, and it's made to drift and do tricks. A phone app acts as the remote. Lightning gets about 40 minutes of run time per charge and can race at up to six miles an hour. It can also react to the original Cars movie if you watch along with it. Kinda like BB-8 did with The Force Awakens. You can drive Lightning around and make it say things or you can use it like a regular RC car Or without any phone nearby, Lightning will still react to your touch and have a few things to say. [UNKNOWN] the only brand I trust. This is the first Sphero toy with a screen. here it's Lightning's eyes, and it's the first that can make its own noises. Sphero says that this is the first of five products coming this year. This one's already a big step forward in movie replica realism. What's coming next?

Latest Gadgets videos

Video: Google's 55-inch Jamboard is a super-deluxe connected whiteboard
Google's 55-inch Jamboard is a super-deluxe connected whiteboard
1:34 May 25, 2017
Google's office dreams of collaborative brainstorming, in a TV-sized package.
Play video
Video: Startup CEO claims Amazon stole the Echo Show
Startup CEO claims Amazon stole the Echo Show
1:43 May 10, 2017
Nucleus is a touchscreen-enabled intercom, and its CEO thinks it may have inspired Amazon's Echo Show a little too much.
Play video
Video: Apple acquires sleep tech company
Apple acquires sleep tech company
1:03 May 10, 2017
Beddit, maker of a sleep tracker, is quietly picked up by Cupertino.
Play video
Video: Amazon's new Echo Show packs a 7-inch touchscreen
Amazon's new Echo Show packs a 7-inch touchscreen
1:22 May 9, 2017
The newest Echo device will be able to give you a lot more information than just a speaker.
Play video
Video: Gita the robot followed me around New York to carry my stuff
Gita the robot followed me around New York to carry my stuff
2:30 March 15, 2017
The prototype cargo droid by Piaggio is nimble and cute but still has some kinks to work out.
Play video
Video: This pet cam can chase down your dog
This pet cam can chase down your dog
1:44 March 10, 2017
The Pebby cam is a robotic ball with a HD camera that you can control with your smartphone or pair with a collar to track down your...
Play video
Video: Top 5 companies that should go retro
Top 5 companies that should go retro
2:20 March 9, 2017
The Nokia 3310 should inspire these companies to bring back some tech from the past.
Play video
Video: Beoncam is watching from your wrist
Beoncam is watching from your wrist
1:50 March 3, 2017
The Beoncam is a 360-degree camera that sits on your wrist. Pair it with a smartphone to see a different perspective on the world around...
Play video