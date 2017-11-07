This sous vide machine heats and chills food

Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
This sous vide machine heats and chills foodThe Mellow is a countertop sous vide appliance that keeps your food cold before it cooks it in a heated water bath.
Mellow [MUSIC] The Mellow is a $400 countertop sous-vide machine that brings a new concept to cooking with the water bath. The Mellow not only heats up your food, but it also will keep your food cool until you're ready for your meal to start cooking. Here's how it works. Is a method of precision cooking. During which you place food in a vacuum sealed bag and cook it in a temperature controlled water bath. To And place it on its countertop base. The Mellow detects the weight of the water and automatically begins to cool it down to 40 degrees fahrenheit. That cooling allows you to keep your food in the Mellow at a safe temperature until you want it to cook your meal. You could put a piece of salmon in the Mellow in the morning, use the Mellow's app to schedule when you want that salmon to be ready, and go about your day without having to worry about your fish Showing bad. The Mellow is at it's best when you follow the cookie recommendations of it's accompanying app. It's great at circulating water around your food so that all parts of something like a small steak are cooked evenly. And the app itself is pretty easy to use. Select what you want to cook, when you want to cook it, and walk away until your meal is ready. The the Mellow wouldn't be a great appliance if you like to Experiment with Suvee. For example, the size of the container really limits how much food you can put in at once. If you have a big piece of meat, like a flank steak, I worry about the ability for the water to circulate around it. And, the app is a little counterintuitive when you want to put in your own recipes. Consider the Mellow if you're a moderate sous-vide enthusiast who wants to make sure dinner is ready exactly when you want it to be. If you're still not sure about cooking your food in a water bath, go for a less expensive immersion circulator instead.