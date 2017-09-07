Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
Your video, "This smart tea kettle shows the boiling point of bad IoT security"
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

Special Features

This smart tea kettle shows the boiling point of bad IoT security

When your tea kettle has "000000" for its password and can't be changed, you're in trouble.
2:21 /
Transcript
[MUSIC] It turns out having an intecur smart tea kettle can land you in some pretty hot water. We decided to take a look at the ikettle from smarter, an internet of things connected device where you can boil water from an app on your phone. IOT devices have become increasingly notorious for how easy they are to hack And we brought in Jason Hart from Gemalto Security to give us a demonstration. It turns out there's a lot worse things that could happen than somebody boiling your water without your permission. So what happens if a smart tea kettle gets hacked? So there's actually two problems here. The first one is actually the attacker taking control of your smart tea kettle. The rules say using the kettle itself to gain access to your home wi-fi which you spent a lot of money and time and effort securing your home wi-fi network. So no matter how secure you make your home wi-fi network it doesn't matter if it's encrypted or if your password is sixteen characters long If this smart tea kettle or any insecure Internet of Things devices is connected to it, it can be easily hacked, as Jason demonstrated. But first some tea. We're just sending remote commands to the tea kettle. In this case the kettle has six or seven different commands, the temperature, on and off, that's it. So what command did you just send to have it boil? We just sent AT, which is the command to say I'm ready for this, in this particular coding language plus, hello kettle equals 0, 1 and so switch the catalog. As you can see, Jason was able to send a command from his laptop to the smart kettle after busting through the stupid simple password, six zero's. It's particularly bad considering that you can't change the password on this smart kettle. But what's worse is that once a hacker like Jason is in your kettle, he's got the rest of your house too. And someone can just come along remotely, extract that private wi-fi key and then use it against the network itself. You know this is basic stuff. Secondly, you know the way that the communication happening between the device. The kettle and the app itself is clear text. Once an attacker has your home WiFi network, the hacker pretty much has access to everything. Your home network is as strong as your weakest link even if that low boiling point comes from a tea kettle.

Latest Appliances videos

Video: Upgrade your kitchen with these budget-friendly large appliances
Upgrade your kitchen with these budget-friendly large appliances
1:23 June 13, 2017
Check out these ovens, refrigerators and dishwashers that perform well and won't break your budget.
Play video
Video: How to find the right security camera
How to find the right security camera
4:02 April 12, 2017
Home security can be confusing, but we're here to help you find a DIY camera that suits your needs.
Play video
Video: How to find the right thermostat for your smart home
How to find the right thermostat for your smart home
3:55 April 6, 2017
Thinking about upgrading to a smart thermostat? Start here.
Play video
Video: 5 tips and tricks for brewing better coffee at home
5 tips and tricks for brewing better coffee at home
2:58 February 22, 2017
Making better coffee at home is easier than you think. Here are 5 crucial steps to help you get started.
Play video
Video: Samsung, America wants you!
Samsung, America wants you!
1:06 February 2, 2017
With reports of Samsung opening a manufacturing plant in the US, President Donald Trump welcomes the company to America.
Play video
Video: Bosch's connected appliances are coming to the US
Bosch's connected appliances are coming to the US
1:08 January 11, 2017
The German manufacturer will begin to sell a Wi-Fi-enabled coffee maker, oven, dishwasher, washing machine and dryer in the US this...
Play video
Video: Laundroid robot folds clothes... and undies
Laundroid robot folds clothes... and undies
1:09 January 5, 2017
Forget folding your own laundry. This giant box does it slowly using image analysis and a robotic arm.
Play video
Video: Brew specifically for you with PicoBrew Freestyle
Brew specifically for you with PicoBrew Freestyle
1:48 January 3, 2017
Build your own beer, then put the pack of ingredients into the PicoBrew Pico and hit start.
Play video