This Smart Ring Shines: Living With the Evie at CES 3:43

Jan 12, 2024 Wellness

Speaker 1: I'm wearing the ev, a brand new health tracking smart ring that's launching soon. And to best understand it, I thought, let's put it through the ultimate tech Reporter test. Wearing it while covering CES. Speaker 1: This annual tech show is massive and exhausting. I've been working out of Las Vegas for a week, running across multiple conference centers and getting in a crazy amount of steps, doing a lot of handshaking, and that means a lot of hand cleaning. [00:00:30] Not to mention I'm having to track my terrible hotel room sleep. Evie is different than other smart rings because it's designed especially for women and its whole purpose is to take all this health data we're collecting on ourselves and be able to use that data for the individual and have it mean something. Because my bad day is different than your bad day. It's able to track trends over time to help you reach better health goals. And that can also mean you have to do things like log when you're having a period [00:01:00] or tell the app when you're not feeling well, and it can help you see patterns in your activity and then make suggestions. Speaker 1: CES keeps me busy, but I'm not using it long enough to get that kind of picture about my health. Nicole, I'm Bridget. Hi. Hi. It's so nice to meet you. Hi. I got set up with this demo on the show floor and pairing with my phone was very fast. I was genuinely impressed at first sight. I mean, it looks like real jewelry with a nice little [00:01:30] arrow. Design. Sort of looks like a K. The only way you know that this is a piece of technology is because sometimes there's a little blinking light on the biometric sensors from the inside. Speaker 1: Let me tell you some of the big challenges that Evie was up against. First off, there's step counting. There is a lot of walking at CES. EV was tracking me at 18,000 steps just on the opening day of the show. It was interesting that my Apple Watch [00:02:00] didn't pick up as many steps, but clearly the EV is picking up on my activity. So let's talk about comfort. This ring is pretty comfortable. I got it sized before the show and it slips on and doesn't feel too tight, not too loose. You can also switch it up to different fingers and have it track data. Just the same at the show. There are so many people you meet that it's easy to get sick. So I am always using hand sanitizer and I'm washing my hands. It held up perfectly [00:02:30] fine the whole time. It doesn't feel any different than when you have other rings on. Speaker 1: I wasn't fidgeting with it to dry or anything. There's no time for that here. Let's talk about sleep. Tracking. My sleep on this trip, it's been terrible with the sleep change. I keep waking up at odd hours, but the ring tracked all those moments through the night. Now, I don't normally track my sleep with an Apple watch. I'm usually charging my watch at night, but this ring battery I am told last several days before. It needs a charge so you could wear it and not think [00:03:00] about it. I charged it three days ago and it's at 59%. Charging is fast and simple. You just pop it in a case like you would a pair of earbuds and it snaps in magnetically. I really like how you could just track your health without even thinking about it. There's no screen or something pinging you all the time. It just works. The EV cost about $270 and it does not need any subscription. Obviously I need to live with it longer for a true review, but for now, Evie held up through the tech journalist [00:03:30] gauntlet and it looks cute to boot. So let me know what you think in the comments. Would you wear it? What do you think about the price? And what questions do you have for the more in-depth review. Thanks for watching.