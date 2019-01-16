This smart fitness tech replaces a gym membership

[MUSIC]
Thanks to Peloton class pass and a ton of other products looking to get your heart rate going.
You got lots of options to hit those New Year resolution goals right in the comfort of your home.
Thermo high-tech spin bike To a sleek new treadmill, I tried four at-home exercise products looking to replace your gym membership.
Out of the bunch, Mirror was my least favorite.
On the variety front, it's pretty good.
You've got bar, yoga, boxing, basically anything you want.
Just flip the switch on when you wanna start a class.
It's easy to follow along, and I like that I'm able to see and adjust my moves as I go.
But it doesn't do as good of a job as ClassPass when it comes to keeping me engaged.
And flip the switch off when you want to use it like a regular mirror.
[NOISE] Like Mirror, Classpass Live is great if you don't want any bulky equipment.
All you need is your phone, a TV, and a Google Chromecast video streamer.
These classes are way more immersive.
They're shot in a studio with lots of participants, which goes a long way.
To making me feel like I'm right there with them.
I do have one major complain, it's the app.
It's wonky, hard to navigate, and just not user-friendly.
But for 19 bucks a month, it isn't that bad.
Now, if you've got more cash to spend and want something really snazzy, I recommend checking out the Peloton Tread.
Yeah, it's 450 pounds and you'll definitely have to clear out space for it but it's attractive, easy, and there I say it, fun to use.
It's smartly designed too with extra storage and has tons of classes for all fitness levels.
It even offers non running classes if you wanna weight train, stretch, or simply take a day off from running while staying active My one and only issue with this is the price.
So if $4,000 seems a little much, Peloton's spin bike is a great alternative.
Like the Tread, Peloton's bike offers extra classes beyond just spinning.
There's not as much variety as what you'd find on Mirror or ClassPass live, but there's enough to keep you busy.
The bike itself is sturdy, quite, and comfortable.
Because I'm a spinner, this was my favorite product.
The classes were fun, it's easy to use, but I did have to buy Nu-Clip shoes because mine weren't compatible with these Peloton pedals.
Honestly, all of these are pretty good.
You can easily check your form on mirror.
Class Pass Live has great classes, and it's affordable, but the Peloton tread and bike really stood out to me.
They're incredibly well made, they're fun and the classes are solid.
You just really have to like running or riding.
And have deeper pockets.
