This Skateboarding, Slacklining Robot is Part Humanoid, Part Drone
5:13
Watch Now

This Skateboarding, Slacklining Robot is Part Humanoid, Part Drone

Science
Speaker 1: This self-balancing drone robot can skateboard fly over obstacles and even walk on a tight rope. Like it's no big deal. This is Leonardo short for legs, onboard drone or Leo for short, it's the brainchild of the center for autonomous systems and technologies at Caltech. And it's designed to solve a lot of the main problems with walking, humanoid robots and drones. By combining them into one robot, it [00:00:30] has thin articulated legs and four synchronized propellers on its arms for providing lift those propellers, help it fly kind of like a regular drone, if that drone had legs and a big alien like head, but the propellers are also what Leo uses for balance and control. And that is the secret source. Speaker 2: According Speaker 1: To the team at Caltech, there are plenty of robots that just fly or just walk. Think of, for [00:01:00] example, the robots from Boston dynamics that are shaped and designed to look like sturdy walking machines. But according to the researchers, walking robots, aren't always able to handle obstacles or rough terrain drones solve that problem by flying over the obstacles. But they also have limitations when it comes to the power required to keep the airborne and how much they can actually carry Leo aims to fix those problems by building, walking, and flying into one machine, [00:01:30] as well as creating a type of hybrid movement. That's somewhere in between the two special sensors built into the feet of the robot can detect when Leo is making contact with the ground, that information is then synchronized with the propellers. So the robot can switch between walking and flying modes, but it's not just about switching from walking to flying the combination of those articulated legs and the propellers on the arms of the robot make Leo really nimble [00:02:00] and agile. The team drew inspiration from birds that hop or flap to stay steady on telephone wires. They also looked at how humans fly with jet packs naturally using their legs to steady themselves as they take off or land one. Speaker 1: When Leo is walking along the ground, its legs support the bulk of its weight, which takes pressure off the propellers having to lift the entire body of the robot. But those propellers can then act like stabilizers to like stabilizes adjusting [00:02:30] in real time to help the robot balance that allows the robot to do things like skateboarding and even slack lining, staying upright and balancing in a way that plenty of humans can't even do that balance also comes in handy when it comes to external interference. The team at Caltech put Leo in front of a wind tunnel next to a commercial drone. When the wind picked up, the drone blew away, but Leo [00:03:00] stayed upright. Thanks to friction contact with the ground. The researchers also conducted what they called applied perturbation experiments or what we'd call everyone's favorite activity, poking the robot with a big stick. Even with that kind of force, the propellers helped the robots stay upright. Speaker 1: So why do you need a hybrid walking, flying robot? Well, I mean, everyone needs [00:03:30] a hybrid walking, flying robot, but the researchers say this kind of robotic device could be used in situations where it's too dangerous for humans to go. They could fly up to telephone wires and balance on the line to make repairs or even do inspections in hard to reach places like tall bridges or the roofs of buildings. And if Leo starts to fall, it can just fly itself to safety. The team at Caltech began developing the legs on board drone robot in 2019 and say, there are still plenty [00:04:00] of features they'd like to add. That includes making Leo more autonomous so it can make its own decisions about when to use its legs to walk or when to use its propellers to fly or when to use a combination of both as what's next. Speaker 1: Well, the researchers say this technology could be used to help develop adaptive landing gear systems for flying vehicles and robots. One day they say we could even see this kind of self-balancing walking slash flying technology in [00:04:30] aerial vehicles sent to Mars, essentially anywhere you have a robot that needs to navigate tough terrain or make difficult aerial landings, but even without these very scientific and practical applications, I think there's one area of demand that Leo could definitely fill. I for one, wanna see a robot take on Tony hog. All right. What do you think is Leo the kind of hybrid robot you could see solving problems in the future? Let me know in the comments below, and if you wanna check out more amazing futuristic [00:05:00] robotic tech, take a look at these other videos from what the future until next time I'm Claire Riley for what the future bringing you the world of tomorrow today.

Up Next

Aptera Electric Car: A Solar-Powered EV (We actually drove it!)
aptera-4

Up Next

Aptera Electric Car: A Solar-Powered EV (We actually drove it!)

How Living Carbon's Modified Trees Can Store More Carbon
cnetlivingcarbon

How Living Carbon's Modified Trees Can Store More Carbon

Watch What Could Be the World's First Commute in a Personal Flying Vehicle
jetson-one-seq-00-06-21-07-still001

Watch What Could Be the World's First Commute in a Personal Flying Vehicle

SkyDrive's Personal Flying Vehicle Could Hit the Skies in 2025
02-full-sd-03-manned-flight-test-in-august-2020-cskydrive-mp4-00-02-13-23-still001

SkyDrive's Personal Flying Vehicle Could Hit the Skies in 2025

Sensors in the Wind: Solar-Powered Devices Float Like Dandelion Seeds
dandelion-thumb

Sensors in the Wind: Solar-Powered Devices Float Like Dandelion Seeds

These 3 Companies Want to Fly You at 4,000 Miles per Hour
wtf-hypersonic-master-4k

These 3 Companies Want to Fly You at 4,000 Miles per Hour

Meet the Android That's Learning How to Express Emotions
nikola-wtf-thumb

Meet the Android That's Learning How to Express Emotions

This Magnetic Slime Robot Could Be the Future of Noninvasive Surgery
pichold

This Magnetic Slime Robot Could Be the Future of Noninvasive Surgery

Lockheed Martin Flies Autonomous Black Hawk Pilotless for the First Time
autonomous-black-hawk-thumb-1

Lockheed Martin Flies Autonomous Black Hawk Pilotless for the First Time

Tech Shows

The Apple Core
apple-core-w

The Apple Core

Alphabet City
alphabet-city-w

Alphabet City

CNET Top 5
cnet-top-5-w

CNET Top 5

The Daily Charge
dc-site-1color-logo.png

The Daily Charge

What the Future
what-the-future-w

What the Future

Tech Today
tech-today-w

Tech Today

Latest News All latest news

I'm Self-Employed. How to Afford Maternity Leave? Plus: 529 Plans and 401(k) Rollovers
farnoosh-clean

I'm Self-Employed. How to Afford Maternity Leave? Plus: 529 Plans and 401(k) Rollovers

This Skateboarding, Slacklining Robot is Part Humanoid, Part Drone
skateboarding-robot-seq-00-07-54-15-still001

This Skateboarding, Slacklining Robot is Part Humanoid, Part Drone

Pixel 6A vs. iPhone SE: The Cameras Are Surprisingly Different
pixelvsiphone-camcompare-screengrab3

Pixel 6A vs. iPhone SE: The Cameras Are Surprisingly Different

Google Pixel 6A Review: Google's Best Budget Phone Yet
pixel6a-00-00-37-08-still002

Google Pixel 6A Review: Google's Best Budget Phone Yet

SpaceX Is Taking Commercial Space Beyond Tourism
spacetravel-thumb-nologo

SpaceX Is Taking Commercial Space Beyond Tourism

iPadOS 16 Beta: The Only Thing I Care About Is Multitasking!
1202624045690622-xus0zadniowt86luchac-height640.png

iPadOS 16 Beta: The Only Thing I Care About Is Multitasking!

Most Popular All most popular

Aptera Electric Car: A Solar-Powered EV (We actually drove it!)
aptera-4

Aptera Electric Car: A Solar-Powered EV (We actually drove it!)

iPadOS 16 Beta: The Only Thing I Care About Is Multitasking!
1202624045690622-xus0zadniowt86luchac-height640.png

iPadOS 16 Beta: The Only Thing I Care About Is Multitasking!

SpaceX Is Taking Commercial Space Beyond Tourism
spacetravel-thumb-nologo

SpaceX Is Taking Commercial Space Beyond Tourism

SpyraTwo hands-on: The ultimate water gun
spyratwo-2

SpyraTwo hands-on: The ultimate water gun

Should You Buy an Electric Car Now or Wait for New Battery Tech?
new-ev-battery-tech-00-05-59-14-still151

Should You Buy an Electric Car Now or Wait for New Battery Tech?

Vizio Parks a Literal Busload of New TV Tech on Our Doorstep
vizio-seq-00-06-04-15-still003

Vizio Parks a Literal Busload of New TV Tech on Our Doorstep

Latest Products All latest products

What You Should Know About the Nothing Phone 1
nothingphone1-cms

What You Should Know About the Nothing Phone 1

New WatchOS 9 Features Coming Soon to Apple Watch
p1050672

New WatchOS 9 Features Coming Soon to Apple Watch

PlayStation Plus: Picking the Best Tier
p1099227-mov-06-55-54-22-still003

PlayStation Plus: Picking the Best Tier

E Ink Tablets: Everything You Need to Know
eink-website

E Ink Tablets: Everything You Need to Know

Moto G 5G Review: A $400 Phone That May Have Everything You Need
clip0001-00-00-25-15-still001

Moto G 5G Review: A $400 Phone That May Have Everything You Need

Hands-On: We Got to Try the Sony Xperia 1 IV and Its Zoom Lens
xperiafinalpicsite

Hands-On: We Got to Try the Sony Xperia 1 IV and Its Zoom Lens

Latest How To All how to videos

How to Play Games from PlayStation Plus on PC
psstill

How to Play Games from PlayStation Plus on PC

How to Delete or Disable Your Instagram Account
phoneonorange

How to Delete or Disable Your Instagram Account

Fix Your iPhone Screen With Apple's Self-Service Repair Kit
dsc00641

Fix Your iPhone Screen With Apple's Self-Service Repair Kit

How to Buy a Budget Laptop in 2022
budgetlaptops-00-08-35-15-still001

How to Buy a Budget Laptop in 2022

Google Pay: How to Set Up and Use
googlepay-inhand

Google Pay: How to Set Up and Use

Clean Your AirPods and EarPods Without Damaging Them
yt-howto-clean-airpods-v3

Clean Your AirPods and EarPods Without Damaging Them