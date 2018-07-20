CNET
Your video, "This robotic skin gets 'goosebumps'"
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...
What
the Future
This robotic skin gets 'goosebumps'
Engineers have developed a synthetic skin that could help robots express emotion.
1:21
/
July 20, 2018
Transcript
Latest
Sci-Tech videos
Samsung's latest VR lets you take giant leaps on the moon
2:14
July 19, 2018
Strapped into an antigravity rig, A Moon for All Mankind simulates jumping around a lunar landscape.
Play video
See what a 3-armed soldier looks like in the field
1:40
July 19, 2018
The US military is testing "third arm" technology to aid soldiers in combat.
Play video
How self-driving cars can navigate unmapped roads
1:24
July 19, 2018
Engineering students have developed a way for self-driving cars to find their way around backcountry roads that don't often get mapped.
Play video
Microsoft wants to put your data underwater
1:13
July 18, 2018
MIcrosoft is testing a data center with submarinelike technology off the coast of Scotland.
Play video
Testing the Blue Origin crew capsule escape pod
6:56
July 18, 2018
Blue Origin's New Shepard suborbital spaceship will test the limits of its crew capsule escape motor at its highest altitude for the...
Play video
Watch drones string power lines
1:15
July 18, 2018
SkySkopes is proving drones can complete tasks that are typically dangerous for humans.
Play video
This drone explores the ocean
1:23
July 17, 2018
The Navatics MITO drone is a remote-operated underwater vehicle.
Play video
Twelve new Jupiter moons found, including one reckless one
1:02
July 17, 2018
The largest planet in the solar system has a dozen new satellites in its collection now totaling 79.
Play video