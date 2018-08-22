CNET
Best Products
Best Headphones
Best Laptops
Best Phones
Best TVs
Best Speakers
Best Routers
Best Smart Home
Best Tablets
Best Refrigerators
Best Washing Machines
Best Digital Cameras
Best Hard Drives
Best Printers
Best Wearable Tech
Best AV Receivers
Best iPhone Apps
Best MP3 Players
Best Media Streamers
Best Dishwashers
Best Coffee Machines
Reviews
Best Products
Versus
Appliances
Audio
Cameras
Cars
Desktops
Drones
Headphones
Laptops
Monitors
Networking
Phones
Printers
Smart Home
Tablets
TVs
VPNs
Wearables & VR
Web Hosting
News
Apple
Computers
Culture
Google
Internet
Microsoft
Mobile
Sci-Tech
Security
Tech Industry
Special Features
CNET @ Work
Photo Galleries
Subscribe
Newsletters
Magazine
Video
CNET Top 5
How To
Smart Home
Tech Today
News
Special Features
3:59
CNET Podcasts
Laptops
Phones
Tablets
TVs
How To
Tipster
Appliances
Computers
Gaming
Home Entertainment
Internet
Mobile Apps
Phones
Photography
Security
Smart Home
Tablets
Wearable Tech
Forums
Smart Home
Best smart home devices
Guide to smart living
News
Tour our smart apartment
Tour our smart house
Product Compatibility
Amazon Alexa
Apple HomeKit
Belkin WeMo
Google Home
Lutron
Nest
Philips Hue
Samsung SmartThings
Wink
Cars
Best Cars
News
Reviews
Recalls
Pictures
AutoComplete
Carfection
Cooley On Cars
Car Audio
Electric Cars
The Best
Affordable Cars
Crossovers
Electric Cars
Family Cars
Fuel-Efficient Cars
Hybrids
Sedans
SUVs
Deals
The Cheapskate
Best VPN Services
Best Web Hosting
Best Password Managers
By Category
All Deals
Audio
Cameras
Desktops
Hard Drives
Laptops
Monitors
Phones
Printers
Software
Tablets
TVs
Download
Join / Sign In
My Profile
Australia
China
France
Germany
Japan
Korea
Middle East
United Kingdom
US Editions
English
Español
My Profile
Forums
Sign Out
Your video, "This robotic arm cleans your dishes"
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...
What
the Future
This robotic arm cleans your dishes
Unlike your teenager, the Kuru Sara Wash won't complain about doing the dishes.
2:21
/
August 22, 2018
Transcript
Transcription not available for This robotic arm cleans your dishes.
Coming up next
This tech is fighting California wildfires
The Square Kilometre Array: One massive radio telescope
Watch this robotic hand tear cars apart
These 3D-printed habitats could support life on Mars
Watch this robot chop through a wood block
We've never seen a robotic hand do this
Virgin Orbit will fly rockets from the UK
These drones could replace fireworks
Fly this drone with your torso
This transport device drives over traffic
Latest
Sci-Tech videos
How huge lasers could zap a probe far beyond our solar system
2:05
August 22, 2018
Breakthrough Starshot aims to explore the nearest stars in our galaxy.
Play video
This tech is fighting California wildfires
3:17
August 21, 2018
Firefighters battling California's largest wildfire in history are getting high-tech help.
Play video
The Square Kilometre Array: One massive radio telescope
3:08
August 20, 2018
The Square Kilometre Array may someday consist of up to 1 million antennas working together to unlock the mysteries of the universe.
Play video
Watch this robotic hand tear cars apart
3:01
August 18, 2018
The Powerhand VRS 200 extracts recyclable material from junked vehicles.
Play video
These 3D-printed habitats could support life on Mars
3:54
August 17, 2018
NASA held a competition to design a 3D-printed habitat that could support life on other planets.
Play video
Watch this robot chop through a wood block
3:11
August 17, 2018
The Centauro robot is designed to help in disaster situations, but it can also do karate.
Play video
We've never seen a robotic hand do this
3:16
August 16, 2018
Engineers developed artificial intelligence that can learn to accomplish tasks on its own.
Play video
Virgin Orbit will fly rockets from the UK
3:01
August 16, 2018
Richard Branson's Virgin Orbit says it will fly its space tourism rockets from Cornwall Airport Newquay.
Play video