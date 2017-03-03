Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
This pet cam can chase down your dog: CNET First Look
The Pebby cam is a robotic ball with a HD camera that you can control with your smartphone or pair with a collar to track down your pet when you're not around.
[MUSIC] This is not your average pet toy, it's a ball that chases after your pet. Instead of setting up a regular security cam to spy on your furry friend the petty pet sitter will move around the house to keep a closer eye or entertain him while you work. Put the Wi-Fi enabled tracking collar on your pet and the stereolite ball will automatically figure out where he's been hiding out. Depending on the setting and the excitement level of the dog or cat it'll then initiate play or just observe, at least in theory because at the time of our demo the feature was still very much in beta. The ball has an HD camera with a wide angle lens that streams the image live to the Pebby app in your phone Your smartphone. You can be a passive observer or take control of the ball yourself and use the app as a remote when you want to interact with Fido. It has a microphone and speaker system that allows you to speak to him or listen in. Or point a laser at him if that still doesn't get his attention, which it did but our test puppy seemed to lose interest pretty quickly. Aside from tracking the dog's whereabouts in the house, the collar also serves as the fitbit for your pet It launched on Kickstarter fo an early bird price of $124 and will then go up to $250 once expanded. This includes the ball with the design of your choice, a replacement cover, the collar, and the charger. Now, getting your dog to play with a motorized ball might be the harder stuff. [MUSIC]