Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
Your video, "This pet cam can chase down your dog"
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

This pet cam can chase down your dog: CNET First Look

About Video

CNET First Look: This pet cam can chase down your dog

1:44 /

The Pebby cam is a robotic ball with a HD camera that you can control with your smartphone or pair with a collar to track down your pet when you're not around.

Transcript
[MUSIC] This is not your average pet toy, it's a ball that chases after your pet. Instead of setting up a regular security cam to spy on your furry friend the petty pet sitter will move around the house to keep a closer eye or entertain him while you work. Put the Wi-Fi enabled tracking collar on your pet and the stereolite ball will automatically figure out where he's been hiding out. Depending on the setting and the excitement level of the dog or cat it'll then initiate play or just observe, at least in theory because at the time of our demo the feature was still very much in beta. The ball has an HD camera with a wide angle lens that streams the image live to the Pebby app in your phone Your smartphone. You can be a passive observer or take control of the ball yourself and use the app as a remote when you want to interact with Fido. It has a microphone and speaker system that allows you to speak to him or listen in. Or point a laser at him if that still doesn't get his attention, which it did but our test puppy seemed to lose interest pretty quickly. Aside from tracking the dog's whereabouts in the house, the collar also serves as the fitbit for your pet It launched on Kickstarter fo an early bird price of $124 and will then go up to $250 once expanded. This includes the ball with the design of your choice, a replacement cover, the collar, and the charger. Now, getting your dog to play with a motorized ball might be the harder stuff. [MUSIC]

New releases

Video: This pet cam can chase down your dog
This pet cam can chase down your dog
1:44 March 10, 2017
The Pebby cam is a robotic ball with a HD camera that you can control with your smartphone or pair with a collar to track down your...
Play video
Video: Amazon.com says 'hola' to Spanish speakers
Amazon.com says 'hola' to Spanish speakers
1:12 March 9, 2017
The online shopping giant is offering a new language option within its main US site for Spanish speakers.
Play video
Video: WikiLeaks will work with Apple against CIA hacks (Apple Byte Extra Crunchy, Ep. 75)
WikiLeaks will work with Apple against CIA hacks (Apple Byte Extra Crunchy, Ep. 75)
41:47 March 9, 2017
Tech companies are getting help from WikiLeaks after it released a treasure trove of CIA hacking documents. Plus, we'll tell you the...
Play video
Video: Cracking Open Snapchat Spectacles
Cracking Open Snapchat Spectacles
3:29 March 9, 2017
Bill Detwiler cracks open the Snapchat Spectacles and shows you the tiny tech that makes these specs smarter than your average shades.
Play video
Video: The LG G6's camera has a few new tricks
The LG G6's camera has a few new tricks
2:08 March 9, 2017
These upgrades to LG's latest flagship phone are great for Instagram lovers and video makers.
Play video
Video: WikiLeaks will help Apple, Samsung, Google fix CIA hacks
WikiLeaks will help Apple, Samsung, Google fix CIA hacks
1:51 March 9, 2017
WikiLeaks' Julian Assange has said the organization will work with big tech companies to help fix issues outlined in the alleged CIA...
Play video
Video: iPhone 8: Everything we know so far
iPhone 8: Everything we know so far
4:52 March 9, 2017
This is all the iPhone 8 reports and rumors in one place. From a 5.8-inch OLED display, reports of wireless charging and even a 3D...
Play video
Video: Facebook Messenger copies Snapchat Stories to stay hip
Facebook Messenger copies Snapchat Stories to stay hip
1:46 March 9, 2017
Can Snapchat survive an attack of the clones? First Facebook's Instagram and WhatsApp played copycat. Now you can share similar photos...
Play video