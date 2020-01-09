This new smart display sports a curved screen and a $900 price tag
Transcript
I'm here taking a look at the Royal Mirage, a new smart speaker that was just announced at CES 2020.
And it has this really cool smart display that's drawing a lot of eyes, but it also has a really big price tag of $900.
So let's try to figure out why.
So first things first, if we take a look at this display, it wraps around, it's 180 degrees here, and it has a lot of really interesting kind of touch features so you can fast forward on a video by dragging your finger to the right, you can rewind by dragging it to the left.
You can turn up the volume by dragging your finger up, or turn it down by dragging it down.
So it has these nice touch features that an Echo Show doesn't.
But on the other hand, beyond that, it really doesn't have too, too much that I would expect to see for a price tag that high.
And honestly, standing on different sides to be able to see half the screen or the other half of the screen I'm still not totally sold on it.
Now also on top here, you have these normal buttons that you would expect on any Amazon smart speaker.
So you have the normal volume buttons, you can talk to Alexa in the same way that you would with the normal Amazon Echo.
And again, the operating system and the software inside the speaker is all the same that you would expect.
You can control your smart home devices.
You can play music, you can watch stuff from amazon prime.
So everything is there that you would expect.
It's it's kind of a cool device.
Really the thing that's holding me back here is the price tag which I'm still kind of grappling with.
Now I do like the design a lot so these rings on top and on bottom the cool ambient light down here you know you can change that ambient light and personalize it to fit in with your decor I really like a lot of those little features it kind of looks like it's floating a little bit which I like.
Looks just a little bit futuristic here.
The other cool thing that it has right here that you would find on a normal smart display is this five-megapixel camera.
So you can do video chat or take pictures of yourself or take video, which is a nice touch that you would kind of expect in a product like this.
Now we are on the show floor at CES.
So it's kind of hard to tell right now how high quality the sound is.
We're told that it's pretty good, but until we get those specs and until we actually get to test it in a more controlled environment, we won't be able to really tell honestly, but right now on the show floor, it sounds pretty good.
So I've talked to people at Royal and they don't seem too concerned about the fact that this price point is so much higher than other smart displays on the market.
They're just kind of thinking that it's reaching a different market than maybe a normal Amazon Echo show which would be between you know, 50 and $230 in that range.
So just looking at the device, I mean, it looks really cool.
It looks kind of futuristic.
It has a lot of the tried and true smarts that you would expect from an Amazon Echo product, something that has Alexa something that has this operating system here.
But whether that price can justify itself, I don't know we'll have to wait until we get it into a smart home and see how it plays with other things and if it really differentiates itself from its competition.
Until then, thanks for joining us and for more information on CES, follow us on CNET.
