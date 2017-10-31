HolidayBuyer's Guide
This midrange Maytag dryer does more but feels cheap

The Maytag MEDB755DW dryer is pretty quick but there are better options at this price.
[MUSIC] In the market for a mid-range dryer? This $849 Maytag model sounds tempting. It's not the fastest machine we've seen. But it does dry laundry relatively quickly. It has numerous cycles and settings to handle a range of different fabric and clothing types You get a few steam modes too to refresh and reduce wrinkling. Unfortunately, however, the dryer has weaknesses that are hard to overlook. First of all, its controls are confusing and annoying to use. Maytag tries to update the old school front load style of the dryer by making the control panel long, wide, and sleep. The panel has a brushed metal look. All the controls except for the big cycle dial are touch sensitive and flush against its surface. It looks interesting but it's tough to figure out what's going on. Text is very small too and it's difficult to see what LED light belongs to each setting. The build quality of the dryer feels cheap too. The metal parts are thing and lightweight. The old style lint filter is something you usually find on budget dryers with rock bottom prices too. And at a capacity of seven cubic feet the drum on the dryer is pretty small. All that adds up to a product you should pass up for something that looks better, dries clothes faster or costs less. [MUSIC]

