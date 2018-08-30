This Jurassic World robot raptor is one clever girl

CNET First Look
This Jurassic World robot raptor is one clever girlMattel's Jurassic World Alpha Training Blue is a seriously impressive robot dinosaur -- and it's a whole lot of fun to play with. Bridget Carey channels her inner Chris Pratt to bond with Blue.
Transcript
[MUSIC] Hey, eyes on me. [NOISE] Hey, watch it. We're walking. Let's go. There. Clever girl. [NOISE] [MUSIC] So you want to be a raptor trainer? it's not going to be easy but if you have the patience and discipline to learn, well it's alot of fun. Say hello to Mattel's newest robot toy alpha training blue, this is a fully interactive velociraptor that you control and train just like Chris Pratt's character in the new Jurassic World movies. This is one advanced toy. In fact, the lead designer told me this is the most complex toy Mattel has ever made. Seven motors give fluid, realistic animation to the neck and head, while also letting you walk it around. It's very responsive to controls, and it has the same Raptor grunts and squawks from the movie. [SOUND] Blue likes being petted. She has touch sensors under her jaw [SOUND] and on the top of her nose. Easy girl, easy. She also has a microphone and can direct her attention to where she hears a sound. There are a few ways to play, she's got different modes that you switch between indicated by lights on the controller. You can move her like a puppet and be in complete control. Look how her neck moves with how I hold the controller. You can even shift her eyes, and there's fine control of the eyelids. Driving mode is pretty smooth too. There's also a guard mode. Motions sensors will alert you when someone comes close so you can make her move to scare them off. [SOUND] Or you can enter training mode to tech her to obey your commands with how you click and move the controller, and this is the real fun of the toy. You're not staring at a screen, you're studying combos of flicks and clicks, and watching for her to respond. Yes, like any good trainer, you have toss your treat when she does well. You click the treat button and she'll follow your hand until you toss her an imaginary snack. Blue, this one's for you. [MUSIC] The more you trained, the more she levels up, and the more she'll follow your command. But she can never be trained a 100%, the design is purposely made sure of that. Because hey, She's a wild animal okay. Playing with blue reminds me of playing a video game where you have to steady and practice your combo moves. I had to master the combo of clicks and flicks with my wrist, just right, pull of the tricks. The guide book gives you hints, but you still need to figure out a lot yourself through trial and error. A short buzz and a red light will tell me if I did it wrong. It's not hard But it's not easy that you get bored. And if you do get bored and you put her in a closet well you're just a heartless owner. And she'll forget your training over time because there's an internal clock inside. And over the course of a month, she will forget her training if you don't keep playing with her. You can get about an hour of play time out of it before it needs a recharge. But it seems to recharge fast and under 30 minutes. And owners can download software updates if needed with a USB connection, which means bug fixes and new tricks could be added. A girl like Blue doesn't come cheap as you may have expected. You can adopt her for $250 arriving in the fall. It's ages for 8 and up, and it's the coolest robot toy I've seen yet. This year. To be honest, it's just fun to play with something so detailed and fluid. She'll do what you want, but she can also be a little bit unpredictable. Ain't that right, sweetie? She's got my hand! I'm just kidding. It's just a toy. [MUSIC]