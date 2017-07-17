Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
This iPhone case looks and feels like a butt

We asked a few friends their opinions on a particularly suggestive-looking iPhone case.
[MUSIC] It feels strangely good to hold. What is this? When I take this [UNKNOWN] looks kind of sexual. Got a good grip, I feel like I can hold onto it pretty well. It feels good. It just reminds me of something different. It definitely feels like I'm holding balls. Yeah that's actually quite comfortable. It reminds me of a ****. Its very suggestive. [LAUGH] It kind of reminds me of a ****. [MUSIC] [MUSIC] [LAUGH] Not the first thing that popped into my head, but now you've obviously put that notion in there. I guess That looks like a ****. Is it called a **** case? [LAUGH] It's the first thing I thought of when I looked at this. [MUSIC] Could be a mouth or a ****. I think it's more like boob or balls. I was thinking two things either a **** or camels back. I think, but it's pretty dead on. [MUSIC] Is my finger supposed to go in here? I feel like I"m holding a rather squishy tush. Like the end of a mousepad. No, it doesn't feel like a **** because nobody's **** is this small. [LAUGH] I kind of feels like two boobs. I would not put this in my pocket. It looks really strange, but I think it would get a lot of people's attention. My first choice if I saw a **** case or her **** case. That would be something I'd naturally be drawn towards. I would feel very awkward although you can't see it when you're holding [UNKNOWN] Why did they made this, it's so bizarre. I think people would like the **** case, there's gotta be a market for it. I don't feel too bad doing this, not at all. To the **** case, I like it. [MUSIC]

