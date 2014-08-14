Your video, "This clumsy underdog can blend like a champ "
This clumsy underdog can blend like a champ

Despite its cacophony of bits and pieces, this $150 Oster blender can play with the big boys.
[MUSIC] Hi I'm Andrew Gubheart for CNet. I'm here today with the Oster Versa blender. For $150 you get this 64 ounce, BPA free, plastic jar with lid that seals, a feeder cap. The bottom blade detaches. You also get a food processor attachment with its own lid. You get two 20 ounce to go cups with blades for 'em and a separate lid. You get another blade for the food processor, a shredder for the food processor, whatever the heck this is, a tiny top hat. And maybe an attachment thingy. Everything you need to blend as much as you want and possibly fill up all of the counter space in your entire kitchen. Once you figure out how to put all these pieces together and actually get to blending, the performance is pretty good. It's $150 machine and it was able to do stress tests, basic tests, all of that, on the level with $400, $500 Vitamix machines, Blentec machines, Ninja machines. The performance actually makes it look like a pretty smart. Budget blender. It nailed smoothies, it was able to crush ice. With this food processor attachment, we were able to get some of the prettiest sliced cheese of all of our cheese tests. Even when we dropped an entire eight ounce block of cheese into here,. It took care of it. This thing even turned whole almonds into almond butter. Some of the more high powered machines were able to do that in eight, nine, ten minutes. This thing only took 13. That said it really is a pain to use and the pieces don't always fit together well. Even with the main jar which is arguably the easiest. Sometimes the spindle on the base won't sit properly on the bottom and it'll end up with this loud screeching sound while it tries to make it fit while you're trying to blend. [NOISE] For the price the Oster Versa can keep up with the high end brands. But, you're sacrificing a little bit of build quality. This thing is nice and flimsy. You're sacrificing usability, as it's very, very tricky to put all the pieces together. So make sure you have that instruction manual on hand, when you're trying out a new attachment, but overall you're gonna have to decide if that's worth it to you. If you're willing to put up with a couple of headaches to save a couple of hundred dollars, the $150 Osa Versa might just be for you. For Cnet with the conglomeration of pieces that is the Osa Versa, I'm Andrew [UNKNOWN]. [MUSIC]

