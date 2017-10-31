HolidayBuyer's Guide
This clumsy-looking Maytag washer skillfully squashes stains

The $899 Maytag MVWB765FW top-load washing machine has a few design quirks, but cleans like a champ.
[MUSIC] Maytag's $899 top load washing machine isn't much to look at. The Whirlpool brand appliance maker attempted premiums style with the display panels brush metal look and see through lid. Unfortunately, its small digital screen and cheap feeling control knob damage its overall design appeal and make the washer's various settings harder to use. I find its cluttered layout particularly confusing. It's an odd jumble of LED status lights and settings options on one side with tons of free space on the other side. Everything is so close together. It's tough to see what buttons control what settings. Aesthetics aside, these top loaders 4.7 cubic foot capacity has plenty of room for you clothes. But, you'll find a traditional agitator takes up some space inside. Still, this may tag earned one of the best overall stain removal scores out of any washer we've reviewed so far. So if you can get past its odd layout and annoying controls, you'll find there's a solid washer hiding behind its somewhat clunky exterior. [MUSIC]

