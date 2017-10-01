This app helps you find ATM skimmers so you don't get scammed

Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
This chip might be small but it causes big problems like gas stations and ATMs. It's a Bluetooth module for ATM skimmers a small piece of hardware thieves have been using to steal your credit card and debit card information when you swipe. It's small and sneaky enough that most people won't notice them it happen so much that from 2014 to 2015 the number of hacked ATMs increased by more than six times. You swipe your card and it keeps your financial information which a thief then steals and uses online. These skimmers can be installed in less than 30 seconds. Sometimes you can find these skimmers if you fidget the card scanner hard enough like these popular post on [UNKNOWN] but now there's an easier way to prevent that Nathan Seidle, Sparkfun's founder, created an app that let's you detect these skimmers without trying to break anything. Because the skimmers use bluetooth the app automatically detects them and warns you if theres any around. He worked with local police in Colorado to research the skimmers and put a stop to them. You can download it for free on the Google Play store and he's working on an IOS app. Remember be careful out there, and if you have the app, happy hunting.