These rock-bottom phones promise to beat Apple's face unlock

CNET First Look
These rock-bottom phones promise to beat Apple's face unlockThe Honor 7A and 7C cost less than a fifth of the price of the iPhone X but promise faster face unlocking.
Transcript
[MUSIC] It's a brave move to challenge Apple's iPhone 10 particularly when the phones you're putting up against it cost less than a fifth of the prize. But that's exactly what HONOR is doing with the 7A and 7C two budget handsets equipped with the face unlock technology that the company claims will recognize you and unlock your phone even faster than an Apple's flagship phone can manage. They don't use depth mapping technology like the iPhone 10, however. So whether the method is as secure remains to be seen. The Honor 7C is the more expensive of the two handsets. It's got a 6-inch display, a metal body, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor, and 3 gig of RAM. There's a dual camera too. A 13 megapixel main sensor with a 2 megapixel backup that let's you shoot portraits with artistic, out of focus backgrounds. The 7C also has a fingerprint scanner, in case you don't fancy using your face to access your phone. The cheapest 7A has a single 13 megapixel rear camera, a stripped back processor, and a shell made from plastic, rather than metal. Interestingly, both phones have front facing flashes to illuminate your selfies in the dark. The phones are due to go sale later this month in the UK for 170 and 140 pounds for the 7C and 7A respectively. But the company has yet to officially say whether they'll make it to US or Australian stores.