These kooky gaming speakers are flush with color

CNET First Look
These kooky gaming speakers are flush with colorThe Razer Nommo Chroma gaming speakers look... different, but the good news is they sound and feel solid.
Transcript
These are my two new friends, the razor nomos. If you can't tell what they are by just looking at them, don't feel bad, they are a bit weird looking. They remind me of the lamp in Pixar's opening credits, or one of those fancy high end hair dryers. It also kind of looks like a radar gun to me. But they're none of those things. The Razer Nommos are actually gaming speakers. Here connected to a laptop, we have the Nommo Chroma model. Which costs $150 and features Chroma lighting at the bottom of the speaker's base. Just like other chroma devices, you can use Razer's synapse software to fully customize your lighting scheme. It's not required in order to use the speakers though. Razer also offers the normal speakers without the light, those start at $100. Each speaker has three inscribers with rear facing base ports. The volume and base knobs on the left speaker help lower or raise the respective setting. And they also have corresponding visual cues. When the volume is turned up or down, the lights on the left speaker light up and the same goes for the bass level on the right speaker. The speakers connect via digital USB audio input, or an OX connection. And yes, the only connection options are wired. There's no bluetooth here so you'll have to put up with adding at least two more cords to your set-up. When it comes to audio the nodules produce impressively full sound for music, movies, and gaming. I found using the software to optimize the audio also hopeful. The extra bass makes for thunderous sound effects during gaming and movies yet they still lack oomph when it comes to music. But the normal group primarily met for gaming, and they do a really good job at that. They provide an immersive sonic experience that effortlessly blows away any laptop with built-in speaker. Though you can find a decent bluetooth speaker that's better for music and costs less, the Razer Nommo Chroma are unique pair of gaming speakers that definitely satisfy for the price [MUSIC]