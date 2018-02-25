The Latest New Products Must-See
Mobile World Congress 2018

There's a new Nokia for you, whatever your budget

The Nokia 1, Nokia 6 and Nokia 7 Plus all run simplified version of Android.
New releases

Video: How does the Galaxy S9 compare to the iPhone X?
How does the Galaxy S9 compare to the iPhone X?
3:14
Samsung's new Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus take on Apple's iPhone X with improved camera features and their own take on animojis.
Video: My cellular, bananular phone: Nokia's 8110 returns
My cellular, bananular phone: Nokia's 8110 returns
1:08
What's yellow, banana-shaped and looks good in a fruit bowl? Nokia's new old phone.
Video: Samsung Galaxy S9's new cameras have a bunch of new tricks
Samsung Galaxy S9's new cameras have a bunch of new tricks
2:58
Changing apertures, AR emoji, and super slow mo: here's how it all works.
Video: Curved glass makes the flagship Nokia 8 Sirocco look great
Curved glass makes the flagship Nokia 8 Sirocco look great
1:10
It's also waterproof and has wireless charging. Nice work, Nokia.
Video: Alcatel 5 phone lets you give apps the finger
Alcatel 5 phone lets you give apps the finger
2:32
No, it isn't what you're thinking.
Video: See Apple's new animojis in action
See Apple's new animojis in action
1:08
CNET's Scott Stein tries out Apple's animoji feature for the iPhone X. The technology lets you capture facial movements and animate...
Video: Apple iPhone X: 3 months in
Apple iPhone X: 3 months in
5:01
Brian Tong tells you whether Face ID on the iPhone X still performs well after three months of use as well as the features he loves,...
Video: Galaxy Note 8 Olympic Edition looks like a true champion
Galaxy Note 8 Olympic Edition looks like a true champion
4:36
We unbox Samsung's limited-edition phone designed to honor this year's Olympic Winter Games.
