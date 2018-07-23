The worst tech branding decisions

CNET Top 5
The worst tech branding decisionsApple, Nintendo and Microsoft aren't immune from making questionable choices when it comes to naming products.
Transcript
These are the top five dumbest tech brandings in recent history. A name can mean a lot when it comes to success. I mean, no one wants to buy a Crud Book or a Scum Phone or an LG G5. Okay that was a cheap shot. Anyway, companies spend a lot of time coming up with branding. And sometimes odd ones get through. Here are the dumbest. At number five is the Apple iPad. At this point in time, hearing the iPad name does not seem as bad as it once did. But when Apple introduced the iPad, the name was constantly compared to hygiene products. Star Trek did introduce the pad, a tablet-like device way back in the day, or in the future, depending on how you look at it. The iPad name probably came from that. Apple's reality distortion field had to work overtime to get the world to not snicker at iPad. [MUSIC] Number four is the Wii U. Nintendo's Wii U is the follow up to the Nintendo Wii console. The Wii's code name was a very awesome Nintendo Revolution. Nintendo said the Wii name symbolized the controllers. The two remotes are like the Is, I guess. However, the Wii name made the people think of a bodily function. Then there's the Wii U. It still reminds people of bodily functions, or the sound an ambulance makes. Worse yet, the Wii U name caused confusion. Some people thought it was just an accessory and not an entirely separate console from the Wii. Coming in at number 3 is Ouya. You might be scratching your head wondering, what's an Ouya? Was it a Kool Aid related product? Did it have anything to do with Macho Man Randy Savage? Was it someone at Starbucks trying to pronounce my name? Nah, it was an Android powered game console. And, to be fair, the Ouya was a very interesting idea with a $99 price point. Unfortunately, it just wasn't ready for prime time when it was released way back in the olden days At 2030. [MUSIC] At number 2 is the Casio G'z One, I'm not sure if it's pronounce [UNKNOWN] or [UNKNOWN] or G'z One. It doesn't really matter, it's a terrible name for a product. [UNKNOWN] was an Android phone what also had a commando variants If only the G'zOne partnered up with Pizza Hut, you could get a G'zOne with your P'zone. Okay, that was dumb, and so was that name. Before we get to number one, let's talk about some honorable mentions, as suggested by you, the viewers. There was Qwikster, that was Netflix's branding for its DVD delivery service, when Netflix decided to split its streaming and DVD services. Then there's Microsoft Bob. This was Microsoft's attempt to make operating systems more friendly. You know somewhere, in an alternate universe, Microsoft Bob was a hit with the professional version called Microsoft Robert. And last, but not least, squirting. This was a term used to describe sharing music between Microsoft zunes. I did some research and apparently squirting may not have been an official Microsoft term. However Steve Ballmer did use the term squirting to mean sharing in an interview. Let the dumbness continue. And the number one dumb tech product name is Oppo's O-Face branding. Yeah, this is new. When Oppo introduced the world to the Oppo Find X it showed off its new 3D face-scanning tech. Apple used to put the letter i in front of everything. Oppo has decided to put o in front of things. It has omojis and for its face scanning o-face. Yeah, do I even have to explain this one? No. Thanks to everyone for writing in ideas on Twitter. It is very appreciated. If you think of any dumb tech product names, let me know. I'm Iyaz Akhtar, and I'll see you online. Wait, Iyaz Akhtar, who thought that would work? [MUSIC]