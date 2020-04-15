The Turbografx-16 Mini is my video game time machine
It was a long time ago back around 1989 when stores like Crazy Eddie were around that I remember seeing the turbo graphics 16.
I bought a Sega Genesis or my parents did, but the turbo graphics 16 was one of those game consoles I was always curious about.
What the heck were those games?
There was Alien Crush, Bonk's Adventure, and it played the games on little cards.
It was between the eight bit years and the sixteen bit years.
So now there are a ton of mini consoles out, Super NES Classic, NES Classic, which are now harder to find, Sega Genesis Classic And now at the weirdest of times, the Turbo Grafx 16 Mini.
What's it about and should you get it?
This is what I found so far.
The Turbo Grafx 16 Mini is a $100 micro console that plugs into your TV just like all the others.
And it looks like the old game system.
In Europe and in Japan.
It's called the PC mini and it's a little bit smaller.
Now a lot of this is hollow plastic.
And it just kind of created for design.
This back part, even detaches.
It comes with one controller, a micro USB cable, an HDMI cable No AC charger weirdly, but it does work with a variety of other AC chargers you may have lying around, including, iPhone chargers or the NES classic charger, which is what I use.
The one USB controller looks a lot like an NES controller, two buttons, a D pad.
With some cool turbo feature, two buttons which you'll need for the shooters.
And they are a lot of shooters.
The cable is extra long on the controller which is really nice because the NES and the SNS both has short cables and were hard to stretch across to a sofa.
You won't have that problem with the Turbo Graphic 16 Mini Now, as far as what else you do with it while you plug it into a TV and you play.
This really has a lot of rarities and strange B-sides in that whole world of the late 80s early 90 1990s.
In fact, what Konami did for this turbo graphics 16 Mini is to combine games, and the Japanese PC Engine, so you can find all of them all, you know, when I hope you can find 57 of them.
You can play multiplayer games with graphics 16 Mini but that will require buying a second before, which does not include.
In fact, you can even buy multi-tap to play up to five player games and some of them, which I probably am not going to do.
The turbo graphics 16 games lean heavily into shooters like side scrolling overhead, shooters like radius R type shops.
Those types of things about Call of Duty But the shooters that are on here, a lot of them are great.
A lot of them are weird or rare.
A lot of them may seem like other types.
I feel like there were dozens of at least a dozen or like 20 shooters on here.
And I guess the turbo graphics 16 was known for being a console for its arcade shooters.
So if you love shooters, This is probably the best retro game system you could possibly buy.
If you don't like shooters, you might feel like there are way too many shooters.
Shooters [SOUND], There are a lot of great games otherwise.
I never played Bonk's Revenge, which is the sequel to Bonk's Adventure, which is on here.
Bonk's Adventure is on, as well, in the Japanese version.
It's my kids had a lot of fun with it.
I thought it was pretty cool utopia, which is kind of a Zelda clone.
You can find ones like Galaga ADA, you can find Sega Fantasy Zone and space terrier on here.
And there are a number of Konami games, including Bomberman 93, Japanese version of Bomber Man 94, there's gratis, there's Gradius too.
It kind of feels like this magical retro garage sale, but at $100, it's a little more expensive than the Sega Genesis Mini, which came out last year, was $20 less and came out with a bunch of great Sega Genesis games.
So the turbo graphics 16 doesn't seem like the same value proposition at all especially since what is a turbo graphics 16?
And what are these games?
We got bored of a lot of the games, you know, I feel like they're super hard.
I get used to surviving and starting again and playing some more mashing the buttons.
I think there's a ton to entertain you on the turbo graphics 16 Mini I don't think, though, that it's going to replace the collection of retro games, that Sega and Nintendo and others have already provided.
If you have a Nintendo Switch, you could buy packages like Sega Genesis classics.
You could buy NAMCO's classic games, you could buy a lot of Konamis.
Classic game collections, and you could be completely full of retro games plus the NES and SNES games that come with a Nintendo online subscription.
And if you have an Xbox, you have a PlayStation, you could do the same thing if you have any other handhelds like Nintendo three DS.
Given a PlayStation Vita those are full of retro games.
So there are many ways to get a retro game fix.
The turbo graphics 16 Mini will always be probably celebrated as a weird, interesting retro console collector's item.
You got time on your hands, you want to explore some of those games.
The games play fantastically.
They're ported excellently all of them feel.
Really, really high quality and they feel as responsive, as good in their updating to HD TVs.
As Sega Nintendo's, you can even change the aspect ratio, or you can add a CRT filter effect to kind of fuzz it up a bit like on those old tube TVs.
Thankfully, you've got four game save slots.
You can save to any one of the slots.
It works really simply.
And, again, that's like what Nintendo did.
It's what Sega did.
All of my fomo for the retro console that I didn't have has been satisfied with the Turbo Graphic 16 mini.
I think the Sega Genesis mini is a more iconic collection then the Turbo Graphic 16 mini.
And the Nintendo mini consoles were great too.
Those are really hard to find now.
They were made as a limited edition consoles.
So I've noticed at the prices have gotten really high.
If you try to search for those online.
There are plenty of ways to travel through time and look at video games as we're trapped inside and.
Not able to go out and we're revisiting all of our old video game memories.
I have a lot of ways to explore the late 80s to early 90s but if you want one special time machine going back to the thermographic 16 era of 89 to mid 90s it's here now and it's waiting for you, the ticket is $100.
