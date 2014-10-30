The Toshiba Excite Go is budget priced, but no bargain

CNET First Look
The Toshiba Excite Go is budget priced, but no bargainThis $99 tablet offers decent performance, but struggles with a lackluster display.
Transcript
Hey, this is Nate with CNet, and today we're checking out the Toshiba Excite Go. This is a seven inch tablet that packs a quad core Intel processor, and it can be yours for just a hundred bucks. Unfortunately it's not a very good deal. The tablets biggest drawback is also the most important one. That screen. And it has a 1024x600 pixel resolution. Now that's a little on the low side these days but it's pretty much expected for a budget device. Now a far bigger problem is how reflective the screen is. I did most of my testing in fairly normally lit areas. At home. In an office. Places like that. And I finally was pretty much always staring right back at my reflection. Now things get a little easier if you're reading, but the screen creates a weird sort of shimmery effect that's really distracting. You can fix that a little by turning down the brightness or. Sitting in a dark room, but that's really an answer to the problem here. Off axis viewing angles aren't great either. The contrast and [UNKNOWN] starts to look really off if you aren't staring at the tablet dead on. Performance is a mixed bag too. That Quad Core [UNKNOWN] processor feels pretty zippy and you'll jump through menus and fire up apps without a problem. Game performance is all right, I saw decent frame rates in games like Angry Birds Go. But things tended to stutter or get choppy once the action picked up and there were multiple opponents on the screen at a time, and I occasionally ran into hiccups when I switched between multiple running apps. The tablet would sometimes become sluggish or unresponsive. And then there's the battery life. It kept going for just over four and a half hours in our video playback task. Now, it's not the end of the world or anything, but you're going to want to be mindful of where the nearest power outlet is. Now, this is a clear case of getting what you paid for. The Toshiba Excite Go just looks and feels like a generic tablet. It's really dull. It's not cheap. By any means it fells pretty sturdy and solid. But it's not really satisfying to hold or use and that screen is really problematic. If you want to get a satisfying or even decent tablet experience you're gonna have to pay a little more. I'm Nate Ralph thanks for watching. [MUSIC]