The Top 5 best phone trends

These are the top five best recent phone trends.
For a while, phones became stagnant.
Just glass slabs.
Thankfully, companies are coming up with new hooks to make phones interesting again.
Here are some of the best trends.
At number five is foldable phones.
We saw the Royole FlexPai, and it looked interesting.
Then there was the Galaxy Fold, which looked pretty slick in Samsung's demos.
Then there were the Huawei X which looked amazing.
At first, folding phones seem like a gimmick, but I think they are really going to filling need overtime.
Folding phones should allow even more serious apps for power user.
Coming in at number four is fighting the notch.
Unfortunately, Apple made the notch popular.
Lots and lots of Android phones ended up copying the look.
Over time though, things started changing.
Instead of the wide notch, we started seeing the teardrop style.
Then there's Samsung's hole punch design, which is Okay, some phones went with pop-up cameras or even the newbie X, which puts a second scree on the back so you can use the rear camera as the selfie cam, None of these are perfect.
But we're headed in the right direction.
At number 3 is wireless charging improvements.
Wireless charging has gotten faster and faster.
A down side is that some of these faster charging technologies And not compatible with each other.
Then we've got reverse wireless charging.
Both Huawei and Samsung already have phones that can wirelessly charge other devices.
I can definitely see this catching on, so phones can charge accessories like headphones and smart watches.
[MUSIC]
Coming at number two, better low-light photography Over the years we've seen lots and lots of camera improvements, more and more mega pixels, larger sensors, image stabilization and then even more cameras added to phones.
Lately, we've been seeing low light pictures be a focus of phone makers.
Google's night sight looked amazing when it was introduced.
Huawei's night mode on the P30 is ridiculous.
Anything to make pictures better will likely continue industry wide.
And the number one better, cheaper phones.
It used to be if you wanted a good camera, fast performance, and nice design, you were kind of limited to just a few phones and they were pricey.
Now, you can get a pretty awesome phone for under $500.
The iPhone 7 is still around for about 450.
Then there's the Moto G 7 for around 300.
Nokia's got some great options.
Samsung first introduced advanced features like four rear camera on it's lower end A9 before it hit the Galaxy S10 There has been some nice growth in non-flagship phones, which is a welcome trend.
[MUSIC]
What;s your favorite or least favorite phone trend?
Let us know.
I am Iyaz Akhatar, and I'll see you online.
[MUSIC]