The tax app

Loaded
The tax appFacebook Credits are made mandatory in games, Barnes & Noble may be phasing out the Nook 3G, and the IRS launches an app to help you track down your tax refund...assuming you're getting one!
Transcript
It's Tuesday, January 25th. I'm Natali Morris and it's time to get loaded. Not only has Verizon going to sell the iPhone; they are going to sell it with a very attractive data plan. Verizon chief, Lowell McAdam, confirmed to the Wall Street Journal that the company will sell the iPhone with a $30 per month unlimited data plan. That is significant considering that AT&T doesn't even sell the iPhone with unlimited data plans any longer. Prepare for a price worse that will, undoubtedly, be good for us consumers. Barnes and Noble is reported to be discontinuing sales of the Nook 3G. Even though the device has been selling well, there are rumors to be pulling the 3G version in favor of the WiFi-only model. This is not a Nook Color which also has 3G, just the last of the original Nook with 3G service. And if you wanna play games in Facebook, you're gonna have to start using Facebook credits. This is the currency system that Facebook uses where you purchase credits with real money and spend the credits inside the social network. Facebook confirmed that this payment system will be mandatory in all Facebook games starting July 1st. Of course, most games are free to play, but you pay to upgrade your characters, tools or real estate. Google has enable printing from mobile Gmail. The service is called Google Cloud Print on Gmail for mobile. It does require PC, though. You have to connect to your printer to Google Cloud Print using a windows machine. Once you do that, you'll see a print option in your mobile Gmail account where you can even print e-mail attachments. Mac and Linux support are coming soon. And I know you don't wanna talk about taxes yet, but it's time. The internal revenue service wants to make filing your taxes a little easier with the new iPhone and Android app. The "IRS To Go" app lets you check on the status of your refund, get daily tax tips and follow the IRS Twitter feed. You can get your refund by your social security number. And finally, a new website is trying to get you to slow down in life; it's called "Do Nothing For 2 Minutes." It literally asks you to take your hands off the keyboard and mobile device and relax. If you touch your keys or your mouse, you get a FAIL message and you have to start all over again. See if you can do that today. Let me know how it goes. I'm Natali Morris on Twitter. That's your news of the day. If you want more about any of our stories, visit cnet.com/loaded. I will see you tomorrow. I'm Natali Morris for CNET, and you've just been loaded.