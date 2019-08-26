The Sega Genesis Mini is so rad

[MUSIC]
[SOUND]
That's much better.
Here you have the Sega Genesis Mini.
It is it Perfect miniature little replica of that constantly remember from the 90s I have biggest kind of hands.
You can kind of tell.
This is so tiny, it's adorable.
Up front.
It's got two USB ports where the controllers plugin It's got that weird volume slider that no one ever used for the headphones.
Doesn't even work here because it's just for show, or for the reset and on off button.
It's even got a working cartridge slot.
But Who the hell is going to use that?
Because it's not real.
You could just put your little treasures in there, maybe.
[LAUGH] Sorry, that made me laugh.
And remember on the back, it had those weird vents, and slots, and screws, and all that stuff?
It's still here, and it's still great.
Around back, you've got an HDMI out and USB for power, and that's about it.
They took every attention to detail.
It looks really great.
And here you have it.
You get two of these classic replica Sega Genesis controllers.
I don't remember them being so light, but they're light.
They're USB to plug into the console.
They're about six feet long.
And that's all you need to worry about.
They feel great.
They look great.
And Most importantly, they work.
Speaking of working, let's see how the Sega Genesis mini works in my fake air space basement.
[MUSIC]
Hey, welcome to my basement.
Come have a seat.
I'll show you around the Sega Genesis Mini.
She got your menu system here.
It's very reminiscent of what the NES and SNES Classic did.
And that's kinda the idea.
Those were really good.
So Sega is following suit with this one.
The settings are pretty self explanatory.
The cool things you're gonna wanna know about are the fact you can stretch the game play like that.
[MUSIC]
Or bring it back to the four by three retro style you remember.
And if you really want to suffer, you could put on the CRT filter that makes it look like you're playing it through a 13 inch monitor.
But I'm going to play it the way the good Lord intended in four by three.
[MUSIC]
Let's go back and start up some games.
The cool thing about the Sega Genesis Mini is that it does a really good job at emulation.
This Japanese developer, M2, handled that part of the console.
And it's great for games that were awesome and it's great for games that were bad.
Like this one, Altered Beasts.
It's hot garbage.
But the Sega Genesis Mini retains that garbage.
This controller, you will instantly remember it from your childhood or whenever you played the original Genesis.
They did a great job at keeping its traditional shape and feel.
I'm now a wolf.
That's it.
Just you know, when you pause any game, you have the option to do a Save state which is really great because a lot of Genesis games never even offered that and you come back out to the main menu or load up something you've You've already had saved.
I am going to return to the Main Menu.
Let's see what else this console has.
42 games in total, plus there's also a few games that never were even released on the Genesis, which is pretty great.
[MUSIC]
All right, moving on.
I like to play one of my favourite game in this collection, and this collection is solid.
There's a big worry for people, have no fear, this is a solid library of genesis games.
Maybe a couple misses here and there, but for the price of $80, the value, it's there for sure.
Emulation is a touchy subject When it comes to retro gaming.
And I feel like even the most scrutinizing of gamers are gonna really dig how good of a job this Genesis man does.
[MUSIC]
Up Next
Trying to break Super Mario Maker 2
7:10
Nintendo Labo VR, reviewed: a box of magic tricks
3:03
Mortal Kombat 11: Everything we learned from its debut event
4:04
Nintendo's Vehicle Kit is not like other Labo kits
3:05
We rode the Jurassic World VR Expedition, and it's worth the...
1:49
Pokemon Go's ARKit update makes you a sneaky bastard
1:09
We tried being AR Jedi with Lenovo's headset
1:43
Here's why Super Mario Odyssey is so freaking great
2:34
SNES Classic Edition is as awesome as you remember