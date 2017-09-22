Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
Your video, "The reviews are in for the iPhone 8/8Plus, Apple Watch Series 3 and Apple TV 4K (ABEC, Ep. 102)"
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

Apple Byte Extra Crunchy

The reviews are in for the iPhone 8/8Plus, Apple Watch Series 3 and Apple TV 4K (ABEC, Ep. 102)

Is the Apple Watch that bad? Did Apple do enough with the Apple TV 4K? Are the new iPhone 8 and 8 Plus boring? We take a deep dive into Apple's latest product line with the man who reviewed them for CNET, Scott Stein.
1:14:45 /
Transcript
Transcription not available for The reviews are in for the iPhone 8/8Plus, Apple Watch Series 3 and Apple TV 4K (ABEC, Ep. 102).

Latest Culture videos

Video: There's an Easter egg inside Google's Pixel 2 invite
There's an Easter egg inside Google's Pixel 2 invite
4:05 September 19, 2017
Bose leaks about QC35 II headphones say they're the first with Google Assistant. Mark Oct. 4 for the Google Pixel 2 keynote. Happy...
Play video
Video: Bloomberg's Mark Gurman talks with Brian about iPhone X (Apple Byte Extra Crunchy, Ep. 101)
Bloomberg's Mark Gurman talks with Brian about iPhone X (Apple Byte Extra Crunchy, Ep. 101)
41:05 September 15, 2017
It's a one-on-one interview with Mark Gurman, talking everything from Apple's keynote. Brian gets the skinny from the man behind so...
Play video
Video: Playing laser tag to get fit
Playing laser tag to get fit
2:10 September 15, 2017
LazRfit is transforming what we know about laser tag into a fast-paced sport to make exercising more fun and exciting.
Play video
Video: Check out Apple's new 'insanely great' campus
Check out Apple's new 'insanely great' campus
0:42 September 13, 2017
Here's a first glimpse at Apple's new futuristic headquarters in Cupertino, Calif.
Play video
Video: Hot takes from the Apple iPhone X Event (Apple Byte Extra Crunchy, Ep. 100)
Hot takes from the Apple iPhone X Event (Apple Byte Extra Crunchy, Ep. 100)
46:01 September 12, 2017
We dive into some of our raw reactions to Apple's keynote, including highlights of the Apple Event.
Play video
Video: iOS 11 GM reveals everything about the iPhone X (Apple Byte Extra Crunchy, Ep. 99 and 1/2)
iOS 11 GM reveals everything about the iPhone X (Apple Byte Extra Crunchy, Ep. 99 and 1/2)
29:22 September 11, 2017
There is so much to talk about before Apple's keynote, we decided to do Episode 99 1/2 to break it down.
Play video
Video: Astronaut shares hurricane pictures from space
Astronaut shares hurricane pictures from space
1:01 September 11, 2017
See what Hurricanes Irma and Jose look like from 260 miles above the Earth.
Play video
Video: The last word before Apple's iPhone event (Apple Byte Extra Crunchy, Ep. 99)
The last word before Apple's iPhone event (Apple Byte Extra Crunchy, Ep. 99)
48:06 September 8, 2017
Will there really be an iPhone 8 delay? Plus, the $1,000 iPhone stories could be blown out of proportion, and Apple throws its original...
Play video