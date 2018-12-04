The Resident Evil 2 remake is everything I wanted

[SOUND]
If you grew up playing survival horror video games, there's a good chance you spent some time with Capcom's Resident Evil franchise.
These were the quintessential zombie games of the light 1990s and early 2000s.
The franchise has been going strong for over 20 years.
But some of the earliest games in the series didn't age well.
[MUSIC]
Which is probably why Capcom is completely remaking the second game in the series for modern consoles.
Resident Evil 2. Despite sharing the same name sa the PS One classic, Resident Evil 2 is a completely new game.
[SOUND]
It is still about fan favourite characters Leon and claire's attempt to survive wreck in city in the midst of a zombie outbreak.
But don't think of it as a remake.
It is a complete re-imagining of the original experience.
That means no more controls, fixed camera angles or hilariously voice acting.
Who, who are you?
You must be the new guy.
>. that doesn't mena it won't feel fam,iliar to the fans of the series.
Resident Evil two trades in it's original gameplay for a modified version of the thiurd person shooter experience that was debuted in Resident Evil four.
[SOUND]
This gives players a fresh perspective on Racoon City and makes exploring in the zombie infested burg all the more immersive and creepy.
[SOUND] This new, action focused game play style doesn't make the game any easier.
Players are still up against hordes of undead monsters, and keeping with Resident Evil tradition, supplies are limited.
Every bullet counts, and if you're not careful, you can easily find yourself lacking the ammo you need to clear an area.
[NOISE]
The rest of the game moment to moment tension comes from the benefits of dragging the title into the modern era.
Rakon city has never looked this good.
Iconic locations from the original game look better than ever in Lesion evil 2. Filled out with details easter eggs and a tone of new areas to explore.
[SOUND]
The game has also mastered the fear of being pursued by a relentless monster.
In the original version of the game, there's a mini-boss that repeatedly appears called Tyrant.
In the remake, it's constantly stalking the player, and you can actually hear him walking through the halls of the Raccoon City Police Station.
[NOISE]
You can run and you can hide but it always finds you eventually, it's genuinely terrifying.
[SOUND]
On top of the terrifying monsters, the entire experience is a lot darker too.
The game's deem lighting makes it harder to see enemies looking around the corners or lying on the floor and hall way Keeping the player on edge.
In my time in the game, I often missed stairwells or doorways because I couldn't see them in the depths of the game's shadows.
Players should also be warned the game is incredibly intentionally challenging.
Expect to fail over and over and over again.
I asked a Capcom employee if I was doing something wrong and then I was told I wasn't.
This game embraces a punishing difficulty.
[SOUND] In some ways, Resident Evil 2 on modern consoles delivers on everything Capcom has learned about making survival horror games in the last two decades.
It has the tension of atmosphere, the challenge of conserving resources, and the fear of being relentlessly pursued.
It feels like a masterful combination of the iconic story line of the classic games the improve game play of the later titles in the series and the modern terror cultivated by resident evil 7. All set in the best possible setting for a zombie operator Reckon City.
[SOUND] Resident Evil two will be available on PlayStation 4, Xbox one, and PC on January 25th, 2019.
