The Property Brothers can trick Face ID

I'm curious if you guys have ever tried to trick face ID.
I'll show you right now.
Give me your phone.
Okay, the only problem is.
So I have my phone set up.
If Drew looks at it, he has to make a face.
I have to make the Johnathan face.
Yep, just opened.
See it?
But he can only do it when he makes that weird face.
That is not my face.
This is his face.
Good.
[MUSIC]
We're here with the Property Brothers and we're going to test their brotherly knowledge.
We still share a brain.
Should put a mustache on you [NOISE].
Alright so, your brothers desert island technology not a phone.
If you had to go to a desert island, no technology except for one thing, not a phone what would it be?
So I answer what Drew?-
What would your.
What Drew would have and you answer what Jonathon would take.
I would say, all right.
All right, reveal.
Ready?
Drew would take a shoe collection app because he can't go anywhere without all his shoes Choose.
Great did you say not technology.
No.
Technology.
Okay.
A solar bro, because Johnathan is the ultimate tool.
So, i just need something to power him, solar.
All right, next question.
On your brothers phone, if you going to pull up screen time.
What would be the app that you know comes in first, for how much time
Is it what app you use the most?
Your brothers uses the most.
Yes.
Okay.
Alright?
Go ahead.
Boom.
Pinterest because he constantly shopping for new clothes and looking at new looks.
Snapchat because he's always doing like little selfie videos to his friends.
With that face!
What?
So what was your brother's Biggest social media faux pas?
I know exactly what he's gonna say for me.
Not frequently posing.
Shirtless pics.
Why do you post so many shirtless pictures?
I don't do a lo of shirtless pics.
I just say selfies.
My gosh, you'll be like, I was just cooking, but I forgot to put a shirt on.
You know.
All the time.
What is your brothers most devastating tech fail?
Gosh.
I'll show mine.
He had his laptop stolen, which had every app password that he could possibly have on it, and he had no backup.
His Ab Blaster stopped working.
My what?
His Ab Blaster.
[SOUND]
What the heck is an Ab Blaster?
I don't even know what that is.
Thank you guys so much, we really appreciate [CROSSTALK].
We don't know each other very well.
Who are you, [INAUDIBLE]?
[MUSIC]
TV and MoviesAugmented reality
Up Next
Marvel comic book legend Stan Lee dies at 95
2:51
5G smartphones are coming
2:25
Apple's new iPad Pro, MacBook Air and Mac Mini: CNET editors...
9:48
Darkest Night will scare the earbuds off your head
2:53
How cars may let 5G shine the most
6:21
How tough is the glass on the iPhone XR?
7:07
Everything to know about Aquaman
1:56
Let's discuss Red Dead Redemption 2 after 40 hours