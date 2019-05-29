The private rocket company trying to send Australia to space for the first time
This is Australia's Gold Coast.
It's famous for its son, Seth and theme parks and last year even hosted some of the world's best athletes in events such as swimming, jumping, and of course running.
But that's not where we are here.
While the Gold Coast is an exciting beautiful place, there is something even more exciting to study minutes up hallway.
A nine meter long hybrid test rocket and I'm about to check it out.
This is the headquarters of Gilmour space technologies, a rocket startup that's trying to put Australia into orbit
Now the test rocket being developed in the factory behind me will eventually enable small satellite launches from Australian soil.
Putting Gilmore alongside such names as SpaceX, Blue Origin, and rocket lab.
Were making a launch vehicle a rocket that can take small satellites up into space.
We think that's a big opportunity, there's a lot of companies around the world working on constellations of small satellites, and we want to take them into space.
Very soon Adam and his team are going to head to the Australian Outback and test their new rocket, One Vision.
In aerospace it's a good idea to not only just do ground tests, where you have the rocket engine fixed to the ground and you test it.
The deck says put it in a vehicle and see how does it behave in flight.
The thing is getting this space is rocket science.
And for Gilmore to send one vision up to orbit, they had to develop an entirely new field.
So the technology that powers this rocket is a unique technology called hybrid rockets.
And that's a rocket engine that has a solid field.
And a liquid oxidizer.
And ours is different because we did a lot of development work around the fuel.
We used techniques such as 3D printing for some of the parts of the rocket and we developed our own fuel that works really well.
And that's what we've been testing.
So this rocket will test that in the flight environment.
After three years of research refinement and development one vision is ready to deliver on one dream.
Getting to space, all this left to do, is the launch.
